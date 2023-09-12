Genshin Impact Albedo birthday 2023: Gifts, mail, and official art

Albedo's birthday in Genshin Impact is September 13. With the day already arriving in certain parts of the world, some Travelers can already collect his special letter where he talks about paintings on this joyous day. Note that you do not need to own this character to get his mail. Simply logging in on September 13, 2023 (based on the server time) will suffice.

The rewards featured in Albedo's birthday mail are 1x Woodland Dream, 2x Delicious Fruits of the Festival, and 5x Yellow Dye. Getting free gifts just by logging in on a certain day is quite nice, although some players may wish to look at the flavor text included in his letter, as well as some official art for this day.

Genshin Impact Albedo birthday 2023 details

The first part of his mail (Image via HoYoverse)

Albedo's birthday mail on September 13, 2023, in Genshin Impact talks a bit about paintings. He talks about how some people appreciate the beauty for eternity, yet even the best paint cracks over time. This character doesn't mind such changes and compares them to the memories of a friend's bonds.

He even offers to continue working on the painting known as "You and I" with the Traveler by hanging out with them in a future gathering. This mail is sweet and may be entertaining to fans of this unit.

The second part of his letter (Image via HoYoverse)

Woodland Dream is this character's signature dish in Genshin Impact. If you don't own this unit, this will be the only way you get this food. Woodland Dream's effect is:

"Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s."

The Delicious Fruits of the Festival has this effect:

"Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 20% for 300s."

Genshin Impact players can use the Yellow Dye to create some Furnishings.

Official art

This birthday web event involves the Traveler looking at the background of some painting that Paimon is working on before Albedo shows up. He states that Paimon should just follow her intuition and then offers to look at it together once the painting is finished.

Players can see the official art of the crew painting together. One version features Lumine, while the other includes Aether. A sketch of Paimon doing her wacky pose is also included.

Note that the official non-Chibi artwork will be posted on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account once the whole world has reached September 13, 2023, around 9 pm PT.

Fanart

One great part of Genshin Impact's character birthdays is that artists create a slew of fanart for people to enjoy. Albedo will naturally get plenty of drawings on September 13, 2023, so if you like the character, make sure to check out social media for more posts.

That's it for Albedo's birthday news. Don't forget to log in on September 13, 2023, for your respective server to get his mail containing one Woodland Dreams, two Delicious Fruits of the Festival, and five Yellow Dyes. It only takes a minute, and players get to keep his letter forever for the memories.

