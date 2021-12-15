Genshin Impact announces Misty Dungeon event release date and gameplay

Genshin Impact version 2.3 initially brought back Eula and Albedo, and players can now look forward to the return of some events as well. The Battlefront: Misty Dungeon event from patch 1.5 is coming back to the game, and here is everything players need to know about it.

Release date of Misty Dungeon event in Genshin Impact

In a recent post, Genshin Impact confirmed that the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light event will return on December 17 at 10 AM server time.

The event will be available for 10 days and leave the game on December 27 at 4 AM server time.

The Misty Dungeon was originally released in patch 1.5 with similar gameplay mechanics. Players could choose from a wide range of trial characters and complete combat challenges.

Doing so rewarded them with 420 Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and other valuable resources.

What's new in the Misty Dungeon event in Genshin Impact version 2.3

While the original Battlefront: Misty Dungeon event offered six trials of different themes, the upcoming Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light event will arrive with seven unique themed trials.

Apart from the quantity of trials, it seems like the rules, Primogems rewards, and gameplay mechanics will remain the same. The goal is to find the three Ancient Runes within the time limit and gain access to the final combat challenge.

Each trial in the Misty Dungeon event is different in terms of enemies, Leyline Disorders, and the trap mechanisms.

Players will be able to choose from a different set of trial characters for each trial as the given set of characters will most likely help players in dealing with Leyline Disorders.

However, in the seventh trial, all characters from the previous six trials will be available.

Ever since patch 1.5, many exciting and powerful characters such as Kazuha, Raiden Shogun, and Arataki Itto have arrived in Genshin Impact. Hence, it is safe to assume that these characters will be playable, and the upcoming Misty Dungeon will be more nerve-wracking than ever.

Interestingly, players thought that the Battlefront: Misty Dungeon event was too easy. It wouldn't be a surprise if miHoYo significantly buffs the trials this time and makes the event as tough as the Labyrinth Warriors event.

As of now, Arataki Itto and Gorou are featured in the character event wish banner. Both Geo units have turned out to be extremely assertive, and mono-geo teams will undoubtedly be the new meta in Genshin Impact.

