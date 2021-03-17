Create
Genshin Impact developers request the community not to encourage leaks as 1.5 update contents discovered online

Developers at miHoYo upset with Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks (Image via miHoYo)
Titas "TeeKay" Khan
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
News
Genshin Impact recently posted a request on Twitter, requesting everyone to discourage leaks and respect the efforts of the developers at miHoYo.

The developers further stated that they will be stepping up their guards to prevent such leaks from happening in the future. Although leaks for upcoming updates are rather common in the gaming community, this strict statement from miHoYo is an attempt to foster a "fair gaming environment" for everyone.

Multiple community members have pointed out that leaks provide insight for players about the future of the game. However, other parts of the community feel that leaks ruin surprises and create unrealistic expectations more often than providing actual insight.

Both opinions are valid and draw from their own virtues. However, with the developer deciding to take strict action against future leaks regarding update 1.5 in Genshin Impact, it remains to be seen how it affects the community as a whole.

Moreover, the reason behind developers being upset over the leaks for update 1.5 is unclear when the community has already witnessed leaks for almost every update of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact developers upset at update 1.5 content leaks

This sudden comment against the leaks from the developers of Genshin Impact raises many questions about what prompted these concerns now. The move has somewhat baffled the community as well.

Since the Inazuma region is expected to be released in the future, the developers could be trying to ensure the secrecy of their plans or it could be a simple disregard for leaks that destroy the "fair gaming environment."

Despite multiple players claiming that leaks are helpful in certain ways, the developers are not willing to encourage leaks in any manner.

Additionally, developers have also asked all Genshin Impact players to "resist leaks." This means that if someone runs into a potential leak, they should disregard it as fake and wait for the official confirmation from miHoYo.

Published 17 Mar 2021, 20:28 IST
PC Games 2020 Genshin Impact
