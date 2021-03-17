Genshin Impact developers request the community not to encourage leaks as 1.5 update contents discovered online

Genshin Impact recently posted a request on Twitter, requesting everyone to discourage leaks and respect the efforts of the developers at miHoYo.

Recently, we discovered the dissemination of leaked version 1.5. content. Such behavior not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version, but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version. — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 17, 2021

The developers further stated that they will be stepping up their guards to prevent such leaks from happening in the future. Although leaks for upcoming updates are rather common in the gaming community, this strict statement from miHoYo is an attempt to foster a "fair gaming environment" for everyone.

Multiple community members have pointed out that leaks provide insight for players about the future of the game. However, other parts of the community feel that leaks ruin surprises and create unrealistic expectations more often than providing actual insight.

Both opinions are valid and draw from their own virtues. However, with the developer deciding to take strict action against future leaks regarding update 1.5 in Genshin Impact, it remains to be seen how it affects the community as a whole.

leaks motivates a player to play. when a new character gets leaked, players starts saving or even buying up primogems/genesis crystals. without a leak of a new version, half of your players will already be gone lol — 6.8k for ayaka (@lavienti) March 17, 2021

Update and people like to be prepared. Didnt you all see all of the hype that leaks created for just hu tao and xiao ? Everyone gets a lot more hyped and prepared when people leak some content for the upcoming update , this may sound stupid from me but i belive maybe you should+ — vic 🖤°~ i cant decide on a pfp era (@DemonVic_) March 17, 2021

In my opinion I wish people would keep leaks to places dedicated to them, or at least properly tag. I like getting excited for the official videos and announcements but I know like the next 5 characters cause of leaks lmao — ari ✨ (@ryomatwt) March 17, 2021

Listen I hate leaks as much as the next person and would rather be pleasantly surprised about new cool characters myself but let's just take it one thing at a time. You send out surveys all the time in game but what has changed besides crafting ONE more condensed resin? — Genshin Impact out of context (@GenshinOOC) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Tbh leaks should be prohibited,like the devs making it look like a surprise then we have dataminers spoiling the upcoming fun — bs means byakuya hottie simp|venti haver (@crystaele) March 17, 2021

Moreover, the reason behind developers being upset over the leaks for update 1.5 is unclear when the community has already witnessed leaks for almost every update of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact developers upset at update 1.5 content leaks

This sudden comment against the leaks from the developers of Genshin Impact raises many questions about what prompted these concerns now. The move has somewhat baffled the community as well.

Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks, and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures. — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Since the Inazuma region is expected to be released in the future, the developers could be trying to ensure the secrecy of their plans or it could be a simple disregard for leaks that destroy the "fair gaming environment."

Despite multiple players claiming that leaks are helpful in certain ways, the developers are not willing to encourage leaks in any manner.

LOL — Sly (@SlyFoxHound) March 17, 2021

but not to the extent it is happening in genshin. people basically leak every single thing right away it is kind of annoying ngl — lettuce pro seed (@aethwer) March 17, 2021

Ah the classic "it happens to other games so its okay".



Leaks ruin hype and create unrealistic expectation based on speculation and potential misinformation, which in this community happens sadly. Then those people blame mihoyo for their own delusiona not being fulfilled. — Moyashi 萌やし (@MoyashiArt) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Translation: "We want to keep players in the dark so they can't plan out which characters they want to save and pull for. When a character they like comes out, they'll be forced to spend. Please help us maintain this exploitative strategy." — Ame 🥚 (@RainAfterDark) March 17, 2021

Additionally, developers have also asked all Genshin Impact players to "resist leaks." This means that if someone runs into a potential leak, they should disregard it as fake and wait for the official confirmation from miHoYo.