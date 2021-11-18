Genshin Impact fans threaten to unsubscribe if Twitch streamer remains associated with KFC wind glider

The Genshin Impact community severely criticized miHoYo for the newly announced Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event. Players seem to be infuriated enough that they are now targeting creators for participating.
Twitch streamer and YouTuber Tehna is arguably one of the biggest Genshin Impact creators in the world. However, fans recently threatened the streamer with mass-unsubscription for aligning with the Adventurers' Guild Twitch event.
Genshin Impact KFC wind glider controversy explained
The drama started when Genshin Impact announced the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event. This web event requires participants to subscribe to certain Twitch streamers to get KFC-themed wind glider skin and other rewards.
It is worth noting that the glider skin was previously released in China, where players had to buy meals from restaurants to get the redeem codes.
In contrast, players from other regions have complained about miHoYo forcing them to subscribe to Genshin Impact creators. From the looks of it, the majority of the game's player base doesn't watch streamers regularly and isn't interested in buying the subscription to their channels.
Why Tenha is getting threats from Genshin Impact players?
In retaliation, many prominent Genshin Impact creators such as Tuonto, Tectone, and Mtashed rejected the contract from miHoYo. As a result, they won't be eligible creators for the upcoming event and subscribing to them won't help players get the skin.
Instead, the big names in the Genshin Impact community have used this opportunity to promote smaller Twitch channels that genuinely require subscribers.
Fans threatened to unsubscribe and unfollow Tehna on Twitch if he has signed the contract.
When Tehna shared the incident on Twitter, fans supported the streamer with heartwarming replies and consolations.
KFC wind glider skin in Genshin Impact has become one of the most controversial topics in recent memory. While some players were expecting the item for free, others wanted miHoYo to release it the same way as China.
As of now, miHoYo has maintained silence on the controversy. The list of eligible creators for the event will be released on November 24. Players can choose how to spend their money accordingly.