Genshin Impact finally announces dates for Slime Paradise event for PS4 users

Genshin Impact has finally released the Slime Paradise event for PS4 users that was earlier limited to only PC and Mobile players. Prior to this, the event was open to all except PS4 users from January 22 to January 31. During the event, the players were rewarded with 120+ Primogems for completing simple tasks in the web event.

Genshin Impact finally announces dates of Slime Paradise event for Playstation 4 users

Slime Paradise event fin Genshin Impact (Image via Bronze Dad Plays)

During the Slime Paradise event, players will be assigned certain daily tasks, which can earn them paradise coins. Players can use those paradise coins to purchase more decorations and attract more visitors to their magical island. When more monsters or visitors visit their land, players will be rewarded with Paradise Tickets. These paradise tickets can be exchanged for Primogems, Hero's wits and other rewards.

Tasks to obtain Paradise Coins and Paradise Tokens in Slime Paradise event (Image via Bronze Dad Plays)

The Slime Paradise event for PS4 users will be started on 25 March, 13:00 (UTC+8) and will go on till 3 April 2021.

Dear Travelers,



The PlayStation®4 version of "Slime Paradise" is opening soon! Thank you to all Travelers on PlayStation®4 for your patience.



Event Start Time - 2021/3/25 13:00 (UTC+8)



Event Start Time - 2021/3/25 13:00 (UTC+8)

Event Platform - PlayStation®4

The Slime Paradise event was first released by Genshin Impact for Mobile and PC platforms, back in January 2021. Playstation players, after being excluded from cross-platform features in the past, are unable to accept other unfair features in the game.

It's not about it being just a casual login event or anything else (nvm some of the questionable rewards lol) but the fact that they rolled another event that console players can't even participate...again. (Hi slime paradise) — FSUG0I (@Potatocate) March 2, 2021

Although MihoYo had assured the fans that the web event would be coming to them in future, there was no sign of it for the next 6 to 7 weeks. Later, Genshin Impact even announced a time-limited daily check-in event exclusive to PC and Mobile platforms, excluding the PlayStation platform again.This led the PS4 users into believing that Mihoyo is treating them unfairly and fans started throwing tantrums at the publisher. However, Genshin Impact has apologized for the delay in the web event's arrival due to technical difficulties. The publisher has also promised to increase its production speed in the future to provide equal quality content across all available platforms.

