Genshin Impact: How to find answers for Thousand Questions with Paimon web event

Genshin Impact has just released a quiz event in which players can get in-game rewards by answering some simple questions.

It is a quiz-based web event called "A Thousand Questions with Paimon." Players need to log in through the miHoYo event page to attempt the quiz. The questions in the quiz are related to Genshin Impact. Getting all the correct answers in the quiz will reward players with a notable amount of Mora.

How to play A Thousand Questions with Paimon in Genshin Impact

The quiz has ten multiple-choice questions based on general Genshin Impact trivia. Players can get the link from the in-game mail regarding the event. Alternatively, players can head over to this link to get to the event page. The event duration is from June 25th to June 27th.

On the event page, players need to log in with their miHoYo account. If players face any errors in the process, they can check their account credentials in the top right "Switch Account" option. After logging in to the event page, players will see a "Begin Answering" option. Selecting that will start the quiz.

Event home page (image via miHoYo)

Each correct answer rewards players with 5,000 Mora, which will add up to 50,000 Mora for all questions answered correctly. There is no penalty for incorrect answers, and players can attempt the quiz again if they don't get it all correct the first time.

Rewards obtained from the Paimon quiz event (image via miHoYo)

How to find all answers for Thousand Questions with Paimon web event

The event randomly gives ten questions from a pool of 1000 questions related to Genshin Impact. Players don't need to worry as they can visit the forum guide to get two sheets with all the questions and answers.

Some of the popular questions from Paimon's web event are:

Q. What is Keqing's title in the Liyue Qixing?

Answer: Yuheng

Q. How many types of Hydro Mimics can the Oceanid summon in total?

Answer: 8 types

