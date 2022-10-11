Genshin Impact to introduce Teapot layout copy feature in the next update, suggests a leak

The hype for each Genshin Impact update is just getting more prominent for the community, solely because of various character reveals and leaks for v3.2. With Dendro Archon arriving in the next update alongside new characters and events, HoYoverse will add some extra features to the Serenitea Teapot.

Introduced with v1.5, the Serenitea Teapot has been a decent side activity for all Travelers, especially with its creativity and interior management. Available across three maps, this game mode can reward Primogems, Resins, Mora, and plenty of other resources.

However, recent leaks suggest a new addition to the mode, where an individual can import an entire layout from others. Typically, there are several requirements for this.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Each piece of information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Serenitea Teapot will have new import features from other players in Genshin Impact 3.2

The Serenitea Teapot can be unlocked after reaching Adventure Rank 35 and completing the Archon Quest, "A New Star Approaches." Once done, players can unlock the homing system after speaking to Madame Ping for the "A Teapot to Call Home" questline.

Anyone tending to their home inside the Teapot has a decent idea of how everything works, from placing characters on their favorite layout to increasing the comfort level of each instance.

However, from Genshin Impact v3.2, players struggling to understand the building system can opt to import an entire layout from other players.

The recently leaked information on the Serenitea system comes from reputed data miners, such as @SagiriShape and YukiZero. Their post claims an upcoming "copy" feature within the Teapot, allowing everyone to import a blueprint for other players with just a click and consent.

As per the leaks, the player who wants to import a layout must have all the furniture beforehand, or at least 90% of it. Each blueprint layout of a Teapot instance can be shared via a code, and no one will need to add each other as friends.

Both indoor and outdoor designs need to be imported separately, and each player can choose whether they want others to copy their layout or not.

Saved instances and layout of other players in Genshin Impact 3.2 beta (Image via Reddit)

Genshin Impact 3.2 will also introduce a new map for players to build houses. The location will be based on Sumeru, which will have its comfort level.

The ongoing "Of Ballads and Brews" flagship event on Mondstadt will help players gather furniture to decorate in their instances, alongside green chests on Inazuma's Tsurumi Island and Sumeru's Rainforest.

