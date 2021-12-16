Genshin Impact introduces 'Enhancement Progression Calculator' feature to make farming easier

The Genshin Impact community will be delighted to know that an Enhancement Progression Calculator feature has arrived to make the farming process easier than ever.

Players must farm ascension, talent level-up, and weapon ascension material to build their characters and weapons. However, there is a wide range of materials available in the open world, and farming a specific set of items is a lot more chaotic than it seems.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The Enhancement Progression Calculator will be available on HoYoLAB today! You can use this tool to calculate the required enhancement and level-up materials for characters, weapons, and artifacts.



Click Here to Check Out This Tool >>>

mhy.link/ce62NCA6 Hello Travelers~The Enhancement Progression Calculator will be available on HoYoLAB today! You can use this tool to calculate the required enhancement and level-up materials for characters, weapons, and artifacts.Click Here to Check Out This Tool >>> Hello Travelers~The Enhancement Progression Calculator will be available on HoYoLAB today! You can use this tool to calculate the required enhancement and level-up materials for characters, weapons, and artifacts.Click Here to Check Out This Tool >>> mhy.link/ce62NCA6 https://t.co/rBDw1h0Ye3

Here's how the new Enhancement Progression Calculator feature can help players in farming for materials.

Enhancement Progression Calculator feature in Genshin Impact explained

The Enhancement Progression Calculator calculates the required materials for the ascension of characters, weapons, and artifacts.

The tool is currently available on HoYoLAB, and it has a basic interface that players can easily understand.

The Enhancement Progression Calculator initially shows the total number of materials required. But once players link their HoYoLAB account with their Genshin Impact account, the tool displays the exact number of materials required by the specific user.

There are three sections in the tool, including Character, Weapon, and Artifact.

Character

To learn about the materials required to ascend a character, players simply need to type their names and select them. If they are unaware of the character's name, they can also apply the weapon and element filters to ease the search.

After players successfully search for the character, the Enhancement Progression Calculator lists all the materials that are required to fully ascend the unit and the materials required to level up their talents. Users can also select the level to which they want to upgrade a certain talent.

Weapons

For weapons as well, players can either search with the name directly or apply the weapon type and rarity filters.

After players find the desired weapon, the Enhancement Progression Calculator lists all the level-up materials. This also includes the total amount of Mora and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Artifact

Lastly, players can search for an artifact by name or apply the rarity filter (1-star to 5-star).

Interestingly, players can also make an artifact set and learn about the total resources that will be required to equip and upgrade it. The tool allows them to select the level to which they wish to upgrade a certain artifact.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Genshin Impact Enhancement Progression Calculator is undoubtedly a small yet valuable step by the developers. Players can now have a better knowledge of their material needs and spend their Resin more effectively.

Edited by Shaheen Banu