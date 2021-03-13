Genshin Impact Paimon's Quiz event: What is Venti's favorite food? Quiz answer and rewards revealed

Genshin Impact's 1.4 update is scheduled to present a Venti banner rerun, and miHoYo is trying to hype up this event with a quiz on Facebook.

This quiz will be available to players until 23:59 (UTC+8), March 16th. As of now, the quiz consists of only one question. A correct answer will reward players with 40 primogems.

However, the reward won't be transferred to the player's in-game profile immediately. After answering the question correctly, players will need to input their nine digits to the in-game UID.

Once players have filled out their UID, they will receive a message stating that the reward will be transferred to the player's profile via in-game mail before March 19th.

The questions featured in the quiz will be fairly simple, and players will also have multiple attempts at getting it right. This quiz seems to be miHoYo's method of rewarding everyone in the Genshin Impact community with 40 primogems.

How to begin Paimon's Quiz on Genshin Impact's Messenger profile (Image via Messenger)

Answer to the question in Genshin Impact Paimon's Quiz

The quiz is currently only available on Facebook. The question is, "What is Venti's favorite food?"

Players have three options to choose from. The three options are:

Cheese

Almond Tofu

Apple.

Correct answer to the question in Genshin Impact Paimon's Quiz (Image via Messenger)

The correct answer to this question is "Apple." Venti's love for wine and apples has previously been revealed in the lore of Genshin Impact. Players can find multiple references to apples being Venti's favorite food from his in-game dialogues.

The Venti-themed quiz on Facebook is miHoYo's attempt at creating hype around the anemo-elemental character's banner rerun in Genshin Impact. Considering that Venti is one of the least-played characters in the game, miHoYo is trying everything to help the player matter in Genshin Impact.

Update 1.4 for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and the new content that was announced by miHoYo will be arriving on March 17th.

Players will also have the option of pre-installing update 1.4 in Genshin Impact so that they don't have to waste any additional time in downloading the update after it's released.