Genshin Impact publisher miHoYo releases trailer and beta program for Tears of Themis

It seems like the developers of Genshin Impact have another game planned, and this one is much different from the open world RPG's fans are used to. The new game, Tears of Themis, is a "Detective x Romance x Adventure" game, and will introduce players to both brand new gameplay systems and a whole new cast. This game has recently been announced and players can get their first look here.

Genshin Impact publisher releases trailer and beta program for Tears of Themis

(Image via Mihoyo)

This new game by Genshin Impact publisher Mihoyo seems to be a departure from their usual take on gameplay, and seems more akin to a visual novel than an RPG. This game will task players with investigating crimes with the help of experimental technology that allows the user to analyze individuals and find the truth. Players will be using this technology to conduct investigations, converse with characters, and take part in court trials that will further the play.

Tears of Themis will begin its closed beta on 8 May, and players can sign up to try and get try to get an invitation by signing up at the Tears of Themis website. Players can get their first look at gameplay and voice acting by watching the latest trailer revealed by Mihoyo.

What kind of game is Tears of Themis?

If this is real, Genshin Impact creators, Mihoyo, seem to be bringing over their joseimuke which, if I understand correctly, plays much like Mr. Love: overarching story with interactions with 1-on-1 characters are in cards you get from gacha pulls.



@ is TearsofThemisEN pic.twitter.com/dcOVlzJmcQ — Otome Obsessed - Play Taisho Alice 1-3!!! (@otomeobsessed) March 30, 2021

Fans of Otome games, dating simulators, or the Genshin Impact hangout system will definitely enjoy the gameplay of Tears of Themis, as it revolves around interactions and building relationships with each of the characters in the game. Players will meet several characters through their journey, and they can choose to spend time with these characters.

This will further the stories and allow more romantic relationships to blossom. Fans of the dating genre will enjoy a wide variety of characters to interact with.

Let’s go Tears of Themis EN 👁👁 pic.twitter.com/mQec8V2Xve — Coco ♡ (@cocopencils) April 19, 2021

Players who are excited about this new game will definitely want to sign up for the closed beta and should stay tuned for news and updates on the game. As Mihoyo has without a doubt made quite a lot of money on Genshin Impact in the past few months, Tears of Themis will have some strong backing behind it.

