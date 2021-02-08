The unprecedented rise of Genshin Impact: A game that has made almost half a billion dollars in less than a year

Genshin Impact is approaching its six-month anniversary in February. The game has already managed to amass almost half a billion dollars in revenue.

We are once more thrilled to announce that Genshin Impact has won 2020's App Store Game of the Year Award!!!



Paimon would like to thank you all for your continued support. You are all amazing!#GenshinImpact #AppStore #Bestof2020 pic.twitter.com/U8NxOk8yTD — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 2, 2020

Since the game's release in September 2020, Genshin Impact has witnessed a meteoric rise in the number of players. The game had over 21 million pre-registrations even before it was launched for public access. Genshin Impact also saw another 15 million-plus downloads during its first week.

Although MiHoYo is yet to reveal official numbers for 2021, according to a report by Sensor Tower, Genshin Impact managed to earn almost 400 million dollars within the first two months of the game's release.

Genshin Impact accumulated a total of 393 million dollars in revenue during the period between September 28 and November 28, 2020.

Sensor Towers report on Genshin Impact's earning in the first two months

The rise of Genshin Impact

Averaging at 6 million dollars daily during the first two months, it seems almost certain that miHoYo will get to the billion mark before its six-month anniversary. It is impossible to get accurate figures as the publishers are yet to reveal the official numbers, but this wouldn't be a surprise.

Judging by the dedicated effort being put in by developers, it is a guarantee that Genshin Impact will attract more players with time. From regular updates and in-game events to introducing new characters without fail, the developers at miHoYo have done exceedingly well to take Genshin Impact to this place.

Genshin Impact won TapTap 2020 Game of the Year today. A Chinese game awards for mobile gaming.



Hopefully we get some primogems from it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aTl3GKUkvK — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) January 29, 2021

Having taken over popular mobile games like Pokemon GO and PUBG Mobile within the first two months, the gaming community has made their affection for Genshin Impact known.

This has provided further motivation for the developers to continue their vision for Genshin Impact.

It remains to be seen how the Genshin Impact will perform in the long run. If the journey so far is a sign for what's to come, then Genshin Impact players should be in for a thrilling ride.