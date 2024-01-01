Genshin Impact removes Xianyun's crowd control ability in beta, as per leaks

Xianyun's kit has been revealed to be unique amongst her peers in Genshin Impact. She will be wielding the Anemo vision with Catalyst as her weapon. As for her role, everyone's favorite Adaptus from Liyue will be a healer/damage buffer specializing in plunge attacks. The ongoing beta for v4.4 is incorporating a few changes tied to Xianyun's core kits, most of which will make it to the official launch.

To summarize, both the main talent and elemental burst of Cloud Retainer have been reworked while swapping out a few interactions. For example, the initial stages of the beta provided Xianyun with cc (crowd control), which has been replaced by a critical rate boost on allies' plunge damage. More on the changes has been provided below.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaked by a reputed data miner named CroiX. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Xianyun leaks hint at the removal of crowd control in Genshin Impact

The main information on Xianyun's changes comes from CroiX, who has been quite active in leaking contents from 4.4. They were among the first leakers to provide the community with Xianyun's official gameplay from the beta, including her talent and burst. A few more leaks followed the reveal, hinting at Xianyun's role in a team.

Here's a summary of all the changes concerning Xianyun in Genshin Impact, as stated by CroiX:

Talent: Removed the cc (crowd control) effect that was added to Xianyun's elemental skill after triggering it three times. Instead, it will apply a special buff to allies called "Wind Plume," increasing their critical rate up to four times while performing plunge attacks. Additionally, the third activation will generate five energy particles regardless of the talent level.

Removed the cc (crowd control) effect that was added to Xianyun's elemental skill after triggering it three times. Instead, it will apply a special buff to allies called "Wind Plume," increasing their critical rate up to four times while performing plunge attacks. Additionally, the third activation will generate five energy particles regardless of the talent level. Elemental Burst: Plunging shockwave damage after casting burst has been increased from 170% to 180%. Hence, the total achievable damage this way has also been increased to 9000 from 8500.

Plunging shockwave damage after casting burst has been increased from 170% to 180%. Hence, the total achievable damage this way has also been increased to 9000 from 8500. C2: Plunge shockwave damage has been boosted from 306% to 360% buff, further increasing maximum damage from 15,300 to 18,000.

Genshin Impact 4.4 is scheduled to go live on January 31, with Xianyun and Nahida in the first half, alongside Yae Miko and Xiao in the second half.