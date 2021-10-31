Genshin Impact reveals Hu Tao banner characters and weapons

Genshin Impact has officially revealed the new characters and weapons that will arrive in the second phase of the 2.2 update. While Hu Tao and Thoma were already confirmed, the remaining four-star characters and weapons are now confirmed.

Genshin Impact 2.2 Hu Tao banner's four-star characters revealed

Alongside Hu Tao, the following four-star characters will be featured in the Moments of Bloom banner:

Thoma

Diona

Sayu

#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!

Thoma is a new Pyro Polearm character who is capable enough to attack and protect at the same time. He can deal with constant Pyro DMG and create strong shields that scale off his maximum HP.

Both Sayu and Diona are capable support characters as well. While the former is an Anemo Claymore ninja with healing powers, the latter is a Cryo Bow character who can provide shields and heals to the party members.

The upcoming Moments of Bloom banner is perfectly balanced with an explosive DPS character (Hu Tao) and three support characters.

Upcoming four-star and five-star weapons in the 2.2 Epitome Invocation weapon banner

Luckily, the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner will feature the Staff of Homa, which is tailor-made for Hu Tao. Alongside this signature weapon, players will have the opportunity to unlock the Elegy for the End bow.

#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Staff of Homa (Polearm) and Elegy for the End (Bow)!

The Staff of Homa is undoubtedly the best Polearm in Genshin Impact, and any DPS character can make the most out of it. On the flip side, Elegy For the End is a bow that is practically useless on DPS characters owing to its Energy Recharge sub-stat.

Regardless, players who have unlocked Venti or Kujou Sara will be delighted to know that the Elegy for the End is the best weapon for both characters.

The four-star weapons that will be featured in the weapon banner are:

Wavebreaker's Fin

Mounn's Moon

The Widsith

Sacrificial Sword

Rainslasher

All the four-star weapons in the banner have decent stats and can help players improve their characters considerably.

Interestingly, all the weapons in the banner were leaked already:

Both banners mentioned above will be available from November 2 till 23. After that, players can expect three Geo characters in the 2.3 update, including Albedo, Gorou, and Itto.

Edited by Srijan Sen