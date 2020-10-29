Genshin Impact sets record in the top revenue-generating mobile games list, makes $245M in its first month of launch

Genshin Impact has become a well-known cross-platform co-op game in the last few weeks after its anticipated launch. The game has made a huge buzz after earning $60M in its first week of launch. Since then, it continues to grow tremendously as one of the most successful Gacha games in the history of mobile gaming.

Genshin Impact sets record in the top revenue-generating mobile games

According to a report by SensorTower, Genshin Impact by miHoYo has accumulated over $245M in player spending within its first month. Being one of the most successful mobile game launches ever, the game collected over $100M in player spending within 14 days of its launch.

Genshin Impact has surpassed all the top revenue generators such as Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, Pokemon GO, and Monster Strike since its launch. The game is the biggest Mobile RPG launch in the United States, having over $45M revenue in its first month.

China has played a significant role in building this revenue benchmark as more than $82M worth of player spending were collected from the region, which is 33.5% of the total amount. Japan contributes the second-highest amount at $59M, which is 24 percent. With $45M at 18.3 percent, the US stands third on the list.

In terms of platform stats, the App Store is responsible for $144M of the game's total revenue at 58.7 percent, whereas the Google Play Store accounts for more than $101M at 41.3 Percent.

About Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an action-based RPG developed and published by miHoYo. It includes a fantasy open-world environment and an action-based battle mechanism which uses elemental powers. The co-op game also uses Gacha monetization to obtain new characters, weapons, and other resources.

The game is free to play on Android, iOS, PC, and PS4. It currently supports cross-platform play for mobile and PC users, although cross-server won't be possible for now.

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, its huge playerbase has constantly been looking for alternatives. Several players have moved to FreeFire and Call of Duty Mobile for esports. Genshin Impact might witness a singnificant growth in playerbase if players choose this game for the sake of fun and entertainment as well.

Due to the absence of PUBG Mobile in India, the PUBG Mobile downloads have already faced a downfall. PUBG, which currently falters, was one of the most top consistent rank holders in the 'Most Downloaded Games list.'

Top-grossing mobile games worldwide between September 28 to October 27

1. Genshin impact: $245M

2. Honor of kings: $216M

3. PUBG Mobile: $195M

4. Pokemon GO: $122M

5. Monster strike: $107M