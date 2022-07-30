Genshin Impact starts version 3.1 Beta registrations: Deadline, requirements, and more

Genshin Impact's registration for patch 3.1 beta has officially begun. Through the beta, players will experience everything that comes with patch 3.1 several weeks before normal players do.

Thus, in this article, a short guideline and all the news regarding the closed beta registration have been provided in detail. However, it is important to remember that players selected for the closed beta are strictly prohibited from leaking information from the same.

If HoYoverse catches wind of it, they will not just ban the original account of the player but also file a lawsuit against the same. Thus, players who do end up signing up need to maintain absolute secrecy.

Genshin Impact provided all the details on its official Discord server regarding registration for patch 3.1 beta on July 29

This is a massive opportunity where players will witness everything, including the brand new characters, their abilities, quests, and new regions, long before it is revealed to the general players.

However, players do not have much time as the final date for the registration is August 1, 2022, after which the link will expire. Therefore, getting the registration done beforehand is vital to stand a chance at selection.

Currently, there are a few rules that players need to adhere to to be eligible for selection. The rules are as follows:

Must be a member of the Genshin Impact official Discord.

Must be over 18 years of age at the time of submitting the application

Must have a current and unexpired Government issues ID such as Driver's License or Passport

Thus, it is clear that to be eligible. Players will need quite a few steep requirements. In any case, it is now time to provide the full details regarding the exact procedure of registration.

How to register for patch 3.1 beta

Step 1: Join the official Genshin Impact Discord channel (mandatory)

Official Genshin Impact Discord (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Click on the link to the registration form that is provided, fill it up and submit

Fill out the registration form and submit (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is presented, players will need to wait as the final selection will be made after the last date. It is vital to consider that many players usually apply for the closed beta.

Therefore, the chances of getting selected are quite low. However, there is always the next time.

