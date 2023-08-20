Genshin Impact WhatsApp subscription event: Guide to win free Primogems

Genshin Impact is now available on WhatsApp. To celebrate this occasion, miHoYo has released a brief subscription event involving free Primogems. However, not everyone is eligible to claim this gift. The event will only select 100 players who have subscribed to the game on WhatsApp. Those lucky individuals will win 160 Primogems.

Considering the whole event only takes a minute to complete, we advise trying your luck. The prerequisite is you must have a WhatsApp account. If you don't already have one, download the app and sign up.

How to win 160 Primogems in Genshin Impact's WhatsApp subscription event

The tweet above has a hyperlink related to the ongoing Subscription Primogems Event. All you have to do is click on it. Assuming you are already logged in to WhatsApp, the hyperlink will include a brief message tied to this event that you can send to the official Genshin Impact account.

After sending it, you will see something similar to the following image.

You should see a message like this when clicking on the Twitter hyperlink (Image via HoYoverse)

You have three options:

Subscribe Now

Unsubscribe

Get Stickers

The goal here is to tap the "Subscribe Now" option. If you want some cute Genshin Impact stickers, you can also click on the "Get Stickers" option. You will receive a survey once you select the "Subscribe Now" option. Complete it to be eligible for the potential 160 Primogems giveaway.

After tapping on the survey link, you may receive a login prompt to your HoYoverse account. You should then see a "Start" button for the Subscription Primogems Event.

Filling out the survey

Screenshot of the start of the survey you need to fill out (Image via HoYoverse)

The questions included in this survey require the following:

Your Genshin Impact UID

Your phone number

Don't forget to link your mobile number to your HoYoverse account in case you win the Primogems giveaway. The survey provides you with a link to do so. Make sure to go to Account Security Settings, then click on the Link button near Mobile.

This Genshin Impact event lasts from August 20 to August 30, 2023. A list of all winners will be announced on September 10, 2023. They will automatically get their Primogems delivered to their in-game account via the Mail system. The winners will also be notified of their victory on WhatsApp if they're eligible.

The Genshin Impact WhatsApp account will also send them a link to the Call for Fontaine Adventurers event for a chance to win 480 Primogems. Best of luck to everyone looking to win in the ongoing subscription event.

