Genshin Impact: When and where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021

Genshin Impact has been announced as a feature at the Gamescom Opening Night Live show later today. Fans are excitedly speculating about what could be shown off during the livestream, and one big theory has been circulating.

Many players in the community believe this may be the reveal of Genshin Impact for the Nintendo Switch. While this is still just a rumor, chances are high for the long-awaited port to arrive during Gamescom Opening Night.

Here's how players can tune in to watch this livestream.

Genshin Impact release announcement for Nintendo Switch expected in Opening Night Live 2021

Wednesday, tune into @gamescom Opening Night Live for special news updates for @GenshinImpact



Streaming live at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/Az8t6aVbp3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2021

The Gamescom Opening Night Live will be taking place at these times around the world:

11:00 AM Pacific Time

2:00 PM Eastern Time

7:00 PM British Standard Time

8:00 PM Central European Standard Time

11:30 PM Indian Standard Time

2:00 AM Chinese Standard Time

Fans will be able to tune in at openingnightlive.com, or at the YouTube livestream page that is currently ticking down to the start of the live stream.

Genshin Impact fans won't want to miss out on this stream as it has been heavily theorized to be the reveal of Genshin Impact's Nintendo Switch port. This port has been a long time coming, and many players have been waiting since the game's launch for it to be released.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live will be around two hours long, so gamers will have a lot of new gaming info to watch as they wait for the Genshin Impact reveal. Many new and old games will be discussed as the show continues, and fans will want to stay tuned throughout the stream.

It's still unclear exactly what will be shown during the Genshin Impact section, but with how much buzz is surrounding the Nintendo Switch port, the chances are high it will be revealed soon.

Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch

Genshin Impact for the Nintendo Switch was announced back in January of 2020, and it still has yet to be released. Nintendo fans have been waiting for more information, but ever since Genshin Impact's release there hasn't been much said about the port.

The portable device would be the perfect medium between mobile and console play, making it ideal for Genshin's playstyle. This is why many fans have their hopes riding on the Gamescom Opening Night Live event to finally reveal Genshin Impact's port to the Nintendo Switch.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live will reveal some new information about Genshin Impact's future, and fans are very excited to see if the Nintendo Switch port will finally be announced.

