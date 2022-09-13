Genshin Impact x Domino's Pizza collaboration event: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact has set up a new collaboration event with Domino's Pizza in certain countries. This collaboration allows Travelers to pick up exclusive merchandise alongside their chosen Domino's Pizza combos.

The event will start on September 14 and will run until October 26, 2022. Fans have a whole month to grab the opportunity and purchase the combo set from Domino's Pizza outlets while stocks last.

Paimon's Gastronomical Journey: Genshin Impact x Domino's Pizza collaboration event

Paimon's Gastronomical Journey is the official name for the Genshin Impact x Domino's Pizza collaboration event in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. During the event, fans can purchase certain combos from Domino's Pizza outlets (while stocks last) to obtain exclusive merchandise.

The exclusive merchandise can only be collected when fans buy the 'Emergency Food Combo' offered by the outlets, which will include a pizza of their choice in addition to the goods specified below.

Two types of Emergency Food Combo (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two types of Emergency Food Combos, one of which serves up to two people, while the other serves up to four people. The number of merchandise given also differs depending on which combo fans choose to buy. Emergency Food Combo (1-2 pax) will provide the following items:

1 Domino's Regular Pizza

1 Domino's Bread Side

1 can of Soft Drink

1 Genshin Impact x Domino’s Pizza Non-Woven Pizza Bag

1 Genshin Postcards

1 Genshin Tinplate Button Badge

On the other hand, Emergency Food Combo (3-4 pax) carries a bigger price tag while providing better rewards for buyers:

2 Domino's Regular Pizzas

1 Domino's Chicken Side

1 Domino's Bread Side

1 bottle of Soft Drink

1 Genshin Impact x Domino’s Pizza Non-Woven Pizza Bag

1 Genshin Impact x Domino’s Pizza plastic A4 File Folder

2 Genshin Impact Postcards

2 Genshin Impact Tinplate Button Badges

Selected Domino's Pizza outlets for special decoration (Image via HoYoverse)

These Pizza combos are available in all Domino's Pizza outlets in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand for the duration of the event.

However, select Domino's Pizza outlets will be decorated with various adornments of Genshin elements during the event. The list of decorated outlets can be seen on HoYoverse's official website.

Domino's Pizza outlets that will be having offline events (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from buying the Emergency Food Combos, fans can also participate in various Event Activities. Players can learn more about the event by following the official media channels of Domino's Pizza and UniPin in their respective countries.

It has been confirmed that offline events will also be held as part of the collaboration. Travelers will need to engage in mini activities to win different prizes while interacting with other fellow gamers. On each day of Paimon's Gastronomical Journey event, mini activities will run from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM for Session 1 and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM for Session 2.

An early warning has been issued that the two sessions may frequently overlap, so fans are recommended to participate in either one of the sessions only.

To summarize, Paimon's Gastronomical Journey collaboration is an official event conducted by HoYoverse for fans in three specific regions. Lucky fans will have the opportunity to obtain exclusive merchandise by buying an Emergency Food Combo set from any Domino's Pizza outlet in their vicinity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi