Genshin Impact x Google Play offer includes three months of YouTube Premium for free

Some Travelers may have received an email on December 16, 2022, regarding a special Genshin Impact x Google Play offer related to a free trial of YouTube Premium. This crossover seemingly came out of nowhere, so it's worth covering the important details here. The email states:

"Dear Traveler, Good news! Genshin Impact has partnered with Google Play to offer you 3 months of YouTube Premium, on us. YouTube Premium is everything you love about YouTube – ad-free and uninterrupted. Redeem this special reward now before the offer expires."

You just have to click on the "Claim Now" button to be brought to the actual crossover offer, which only applies to new YouTube users.

This particular offer is only available to Genshin Impact players in the United States. Likewise, only people who haven't used YT Premium or its related services are eligible for this free reward.

Note: This crossover offer is only valid until 11:59 pm PST on May 31, 2023. You must be 18 or older to claim it.

How to claim three months of YouTube Premium for free

This is the page you will be taken to (Image via Google)

From this screen, simply click on the blue "Try it free" button to see a pop-up window offering various information related to a message saying, "Complete your purchase." You will see details on this page regarding:

When the Monthly Charge starts, which would be three months after you claim this offer

The PayPal or credit card you use

How renewals are automatic each month

A blue button stating "START 3-MONTH TRIAL"

Just click on "START 3-MONTH TRIAL" to claim three months of the service for free. You can cancel your membership before the billing period arrives.

What do you get out of YouTube Premium?

You will see this on the bottom, below your private information (Image via Google)

Genshin Impact players get access to the following benefits via this Google Play offer:

No more ads when watching YouTube videos

Free access to YT Music Premium

The ability to easily download videos and use background play

Channel membership benefits to support channels you enjoy

It is worth mentioning that decently tech-savvy people can already avoid ads, find the music they want to listen to, and download videos without subscribing to this service. Offering financial contributions to people's Patreons and other sites would also give content creators a bigger piece of the donation.

At the very least, this Genshin Impact x Google Play offer is free for three months, which is something some players might be interested in utilizing.

Note: YouTube TV is not included in this membership, as that's a separate subscription altogether.

