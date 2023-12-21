Genshin Impact Xianyun gameplay: Skill, burst, mid-air animation, and more leaks

Xianyun leaks are finally surfacing on the internet, as the Genshin Impact community is in for a treat with each reveal. Scheduled for v4.4, Xianyun is the new 5-star character of the patch, set to arrive alongside Liyue's historic Lantern Rite Festival. Based on several leaks that are already up and about, it seems that she has a DPS/healer kit and a bit of crowd control.

This article provides the leaked footage of Xianyun's gameplay, including her skill, burst, animations, and more. Readers are recommended to get accustomed to her kit at first, as it will make things easier to understand in the video provided below.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by renowned Genshin Impact leakers such as Dimbreath and Mero. Everything mentioned here is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Xianyun gameplay leaks for Genshin Impact 4.4

Much like her kit, Xianyun's leaked gameplay showcases most of what one can expect from her. The different animations tied to her kit are shown through normal attacks and the heart of her kit, the elemental skill.

Xianyun takes to the sky with multiple taps on her skill, eventually allowing her to perform a plunge attack in the form of an Anemo Crane.

The post below provides the full gameplay of Genshin Impact's upcoming character in 4.4, including her normal and charged attacks, elemental skill, and burst.

Xianyun's idle animations remain unknown at this time since they seem to be unavailable in the current beta. Renowned leaker Dimbreath also followed up their original leaked post with a showcase of Xianyun's C1 capability, alongside the strength of the vortex it creates for CC (crowd control).

As shown, Xianyun's skill gets two charges at C1. However, players are more excited to see the animations that her skill creates, turning her into a Crane and plunging into the ground to create a vortex.

When it comes to her burst animation, Xianyun releases her Crane, which will follow active Genshin Impact party members, heating and increasing their jump height for the duration. Any concrete showcase of the mechanism hasn't been posted yet.

The post above shows Xianyun's switching animation during team building. She comes in as an Anemo Crane and switches to her human form at the last minute, followed by a slight adjustment to her glasses in the end.

Lastly, Xianyun's Constellations form a Crane shape, as was pretty much expected from everyone in the community. The post given above provides a clearer idea of this aspect of the character.