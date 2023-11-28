"Genuinely sorry": British streamer AngryGinge13 has apologized after getting backlash for a chant at recent football game

Morgan Burtwistle, who goes by the username AngryGinge13, is a popular British streamer known for his football and FIFA content. Recently, he uploaded a Matchday vlog in which he was seen chanting the phrase "Feed the scousers." However, many people, including Liverpool fans, view the chant as a mockery of poverty. As a result, the streamer has been receiving backlash for his actions.

Morgan has uploaded an apology on X (formerly Twitter) along with a video addressing the social media backlash. He said:

"Genuinely sorry for changing that chant. I didn’t think about what it meant, and as someone who comes from that background I feel your anger and can only apologise. Genuinely am disappointed in myself and am very sorry."

"You ain't sorry": Viewers call out AngryGinge13's apology for singing the football chant

AngryGinge13 streams a variety of games, including Fortnite, EA Sports FC, GTA V, and Call of Duty. Additionally, he is popular on the social media app TikTok, where he has amassed a following of approximately 1.2 million users. The streamer is known for creating comedic content on the platform.

After receiving criticism on social media for the football chant, the streamer posted a written apology on X, along with a video. Some viewers remain unconvinced, while others defended him by claiming it was just a chant. User @ShaunLFC9 believed Morgan was only apologizing because he was called out.

On the contrary, X user @ToppestOfDog said that it was common for clubs to mock one another and mentioned that it wasn't a bad chant.

User @xfootballia thinks that Morgan did the right thing by apologizing as the chant does mock poverty.

According to X user @kattia_olsen1, the world these days follows cancel culture.

User @EFCAL1878 accused AngryGinge13 of knowing what the chant meant and still singing it.

@EFCdaily_ suggested the streamer donate to a food bank.

AngryGinge13 has two YouTube channels. His main channel has 402K subscribers and mostly features gaming content and collaborations. He also has a vlog channel called MoreGinge, where he uploads vlogs of the football matches he watches.