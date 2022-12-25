Get Avengers at 80% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022 

The Steam 2022 Winter Sale has provided discounts for a lot of games, and Marvel Avengers is one such title to be marked down. It is a game that might not be a fan favorite, but it is still a decent pickup when available at a discount.

Avengers is currently 80% off on Steam. It is worth trying out at such a low price as it has elements that Marvel fans will enjoy quite a lot.

David @dvd_real

2 years after release, the Avengers game has a 80% discount on Steam. 2 years after release, the Avengers game has a 80% discount on Steam.👀

Playing with well-known characters like Iron Man and Captain America will be fun even though the game, at the end of the day, does not offer much in the long run.

Pricing details for Avengers post discount on Steam Winter Sale 2022

When it was first released, Avengers did not get a good reception from the fans. The game felt dull and empty and did not have any form of player retention. One of the problems that players face is that the game, despite having all the elements of being good, fails to put all those aspects together and tie them together.

One of the things that players have praised about the game is its campaign. The story is the only thing recommended for this game, as it is pretty engaging and fun.

Despite the game having a good story, the bugs, and a consistent feeling that something was missing left a wrong impression on the players. The base game severely lacks content, and the gameplay is also highly repetitive.

Gabbs @mmgabija Avengers on steam is on sale rn from 40€ to 8€ btw just letting you guys know cause I just bought it after having it on my wishlist for ages Avengers on steam is on sale rn from 40€ to 8€ btw just letting you guys know cause I just bought it after having it on my wishlist for ages

As a result, the reception for the game was pretty poor. As a result, it is not recommended at the total price. However, when on sale, it is not a bad pick-up. Thus, the pricing for every significant region post discount has been presented below:

US Dollar: $7.99

Pound: £5.99

Euro: 7,99€

Rupee: ₹519

Thus, it is quite a cheap post discount across every central region. It is important to remember that Steam does not provide such massive discounts unless it is the Winter or Summer Sale.

Hence, the next time players get this offer might be sometime in the middle of next year. However, there will be other big games to purchase around the Summer of 2023, such as Diablo IV and Armored Core VI. Therefore, it is recommended that fans get Avengers now, or it might be too challenging to prioritize this later.

The game currently has mixed reviews on Steam, and it is tough to conclude how good or bad it is unless players try it for themselves.

Poll : 0 votes