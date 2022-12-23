Get Elden Ring at 30% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022

The highly anticipated Steam Winter Sale has finally arrived, and the 2022 Game of the Year Elden Ring is currently on offer. There are several titles that players can pick from the sale, but this one is definitely a must-have. This is because the title is currently on a 30% discount, which is ideal for a game that offers so much.

Elden Ring happens to be one of the most friendly Souls-like titles. Hence, players who have never played a game developed by FromSoftware should definitely go for this one.

Pricing details for Elden Ring during discount at the Steam Winter Sale 2022

Elden Ring is quite arguably one of the greatest games of all time. It is a Souls-like title but has a vast open world with a multitude of things to do and a whole bunch of items to collect. This is a game that players can truly regard as "complete" since it provides around 500 hours' worth of content. Moreover, its visuals are also admirable.

It is true that the non-discounted price of the game is also quite low. Therefore, even in normal cases, fans will have no issues buying the game. Those who want to purchase the title right now, after watching it receive the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022, should consider making use of Steam's offer. The offering currently has a 30% discount, and the pricing details for India and US are provided below:

US: $41.99

India: ₹1,749

Thus, it is safe to say that the game is quite cheap right now. It's worth noting that the given numbers will vary as this title, unlike others, has regional pricing. This means the cost of the game depends on the currency and economy of a place.

Hence, in some regions, the game will be really cheap, while in other places, not so much. Regardless of that, it is a top-tier offering that players can choose from for content that will last for several months.

Now, coming to the optimization part, Elden Ring did have a few issues at first — mostly minor. However, now, those problems are gone, and the game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. Apart from that, this title might get a DLC very soon.

The discount for this game will last all the way till January 5, 2022, which also happens to be the last date for Steam 2022 Winter Sale.

