"Get the f**k off" - IShowSpeed lashes out and sends Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich voice message after repeatedly packing him in EA FC 24

YouTube streamer Darren, aka "IShowSpeed," has made a comeback with another one of his toxic tirades in his most recent livestream on January 23. During the session, he delved into FC 24 (formerly the FIFA franchise) but found himself beating a dead horse, repeatedly packing Bayern Munich's midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Unable to swallow the constant presence of Kimmich in the game, the streamer vented his frustration on Instagram, delivering a rather toxic voice message directed at the footballer. He exclaimed:

"Get the f**k off!"

"I'm about to send this dude a f**king DM" - IShowSpeed rages after packing Kimmich on FC 24

IShowSpeed's endeavor to pack a Team of the Year card on FC 24 yesterday didn't yield the desired success. The streamer invested thousands of FIFA points, only to repeatedly uncover standard Gold players rather than the sought-after special cards.

Joshua Kimmich, the German central defensive midfielder, was a recurring card during the streamer's FC 24 quest. Darren, however, thought to give a piece of his mind after packing him on multiple occasions. He vented out his frustrations by stating:

"Yeah, it's Kimmich. F**king Kimmich. I f**king knew. Oh my god! I'm about to send this dude a f**king DM (direct message)."

He then logged on to his Instagram account, looked up Kimmich's profile, and sent him a voice message:

"Hello Kimmich, this is IShowSpeed here. I just wanna let you know for some reason I keep pulling you on FIFA bro. I do not know why bro, but it's getting very f**king...Stop! Get the f**k off! F**k! Let me f**king pull Ronaldo!"

(Timestamp: 02:04:31)

He continued his rant:

"I'm sorry bro, you're probably like, 'What is this black dude talking right now?' you probably don't know what the f**k I'm talking about right now but Kimmich, can you stop bro? I love you but stop! Just f**king stop!"

It appears Kimmich wasn't the sole target of his frustration. Another player, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, was repeatedly packed. The streamer didn't hold back, expressing his discontent by sending him a voice note as well. Watch the moment from 02:16:45:

IShowSpeed has engaged in several encounters with renowned footballers. In a recent notable instance, the streamer visited Brazil and met with the legendary Brazilian icon and World Cup winner, Ronaldo Nazário.