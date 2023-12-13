Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana receive Joshua Kimmich boost; club planning Jules Kounde exit, and more - December 13, 2023

Barcelona travel to the Bosuilstadion on Wednesday (December 13) to face Royal Antwerp for their final UEFA Champions League group-stage game. Xavi's men have already qualified for the knockouts as group winners.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have received a boost in their quest to bring Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are ready to cash in on Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 13, 2023:

Barcelona receive Joshua Kimmich boost

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have received some good news in their efforts to secure the services of Joshua Kimmich.

According to BILD, Bayern Munich are likely to offload the German midfielder this summer unless he signs a new deal. Kimmich’s contract with the Bavarians expires in just over 18 months, but the club have no desire to let him leave for free in 2025. The Blaugrana have had their eyes on Kimmich for long, given that he would be the perfect replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets.

The legendary Spanish midfielder left the Camp Nou this summer to move to Inter Miami on a free transfer, but the club haven't brought in a decent replacement. Oriol Romeu, brought in from Girona, has failed to live up to expectations and remains linked with a return to the Estadi Montilivi. Xavi is eyeing a pivot midfielder ahead of 2024, and Kimmich is on his wishlist.

The 28-year-old is a key figure under Thomas Tuchel this season. Kimmich has appeared 20 times across competitions, and the Bavarians are desperate for him to stay. However, the German midfielder is not convinced by the club’s plans and has refused to commit his future at the Allianz Arena.

Kimmich is willing to consider a move away from Bayern Munich, but talks are likely to continue till the end of the season. The La Liga champions are expected to keep a close watch on how the situation unfolds but could be priced out of a move.

The Bavarians value the 28-year-old at €75 million, which - given Barcelona's precarious financial condition - could rule out his move to the Camp Nou.

Blaugrana planning Jules Kounde exit

Jules Kounde (right) has admirers at the Emirates.

Barcelona ready to let Jules Kounde leave in January, according to Fichajes. The French defender joined the Blaugrna from Sevilla last summer but has been in and out of the starting XI.

He largely operated at right-back last season but was shifted to a centre-back role this campaign. However, Kounde has failed to convince in his natural position, and the La Liga giants are running out of patience.

Barcelona want to secure the future of Ronald Araujo, who has become indispensable under Xavi. The player is wanted at Bayern Munich, so the Spanish giants are hoping to tie him down to an improved deal soon.

The club are willing to sacrifice Kounde to help raise funds to address the matter. Despite his struggles this season, the Frenchman’s stock remains high, with Arsenal monitoring him closely.

Barcelona prepare Xavi replacement shortlist

Barcelona have prepared a four-man shortlist to replace Xavi, according to Football Espana.

The Spanish manager won the league and Spanish Supercup last season but has endured a difficult campaign this time. The Blaugrana have dropped to fourth in the league after their home defeat to Girona at the weekend, piling the pressure on Xavi.

Club president Joan Laporta has publicly backed the Spanish manager, but it appears that the La Liga champions are looking at alternatives for the job. Girona manager Michel Sanchez is an option,after taking his team on a spectacular run this season.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is also on the shortlist. Former players Thiago Motta, who has done wonders with Bologna this season, and Rafael Marquez – in charge of the youth team – are other candidates.