Bernardo Silva matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League milestone in Manchester City's 3-1 Everton win

Manchester City midfield ace Bernardo Silva matched his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League milestone on Wednesday (December 27).

City registered a 3-1 come-from-behind league win at Everton in the midweek clash. After Jack Harrison had given the hosts a 29th-minute lead, Silva set up Phil Foden for a 53rd-minute equaliser.

It was the Portuguese's 37th assist in the English top flight, going level with his illustrious compatriot Ronaldo, who's now at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. While Silva arrived at the milestone in his 215th game, Ronaldo took four fewer outings.

Silva has 38 goals and 37 assists in the Premier League, while Ronaldo's corresponding numbers are 103 goals and 37 assists in 236 outings, all for Manchester United. Silva (5), though, has two more Premier League titles than Ronaldo.

Coming back to the Goodison Park game, Julian Alvarez put the Cityzens ahead with a 63rd-minute spot-kick before Silva got on the scoresheet four minutes from time to rubberstamp the victory.

Following their second win in seven league games, City have moved to fourth in the standings, five behind leaders Liverpool (42), who have played a game more. However, it was an eighth straight league outing without a clean sheet for Pep Guardiola's side.

How have Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo are regulars for Portugal. Silva, who made his debut for the Euro 2016 winners in 2015, has 11 goals and 28 assists across competitions.

Meanwhile, Portugal captain Ronaldo has a staggering 128 goals and 46 assists in 205 games across competitions. His goal and games tallies are leading marks in international football, his assists are in the top-10.

Both Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo played key roles in Portugal's successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. While Silva contributed three goals and four assists, Ronaldo had 10 goals and three assists, with both players playing nine games apiece.

Ronaldo is now set for a record-extending sixth European Championship appearance in Germany in the summer. For context, no other player has more than four.