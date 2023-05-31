"Get your f**king life together!" - Asmongold slams those voicing their displeasure with games costing $70

OTK co-owner and popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his perspective on game prices during his recent stream on May 31. According to the streamer, individuals residing in the United States or other first-world countries should not express discontent when purchasing a $70 game, as it falls comfortably within their financial means.

This statement was in response to a viewer who labeled the streamer as a millionaire while he was showcasing the game list in his Steam library. Asmongold asserted:

"You need to stop thinking about video games, you need to stop watching streams at 3 in the f**king morning about video games and you need to get your f**king life together."

Asmongold gives his take on the pricing debate, says a $70 game is affordable for all

Asmongold has a wide selection of games he frequently plays during his streams. While he primarily focuses on World of Warcraft, the veteran gamer has also ventured into various other titles, as evidenced by his diverse library.

He believes that pricing should not be a concern for any citizen in the United States. Addressing the issue, he expressed his opinion by saying:

"You think you need to be a millionaire to afford a $70 game? Bro, I'm gonna be real, okay? People might not want to hear this, but it's the truth."

He continued:

"If you can't afford a $70 game and you live in the US or another Western, like, first-world, developed country, the last of your problems is the pricing of video games."

Here's what fans said

The clip generated various reactions from fans, which were subsequently shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Some users took it upon themselves to calculate the average household income of US citizens, implying that spending $70 or even $100 on a game per year should not be a significant concern.

Here are some of the top comments under the LSF thread:

However, not everyone was impressed with the streamer's perspective on the matter. Here are some relevant reactions:

Asmongold is a prominent figure within the Texas streaming community and has established himself as a veteran streamer over the course of several years. Currently, he boasts a considerable following of over 3.4 million followers on his main channel. However, he often chooses to stream on his secondary channel, zackrawwrr.

