“Who makes these decisions?” - Asmongold voices frustration over games chosen for the Olympic Esports, calls it "Wii Sports"

Zack "Asmongold" took to his Twitch stream to express his displeasure with selecting games for the upcoming Olympics Esports Series.

He expressed his disappointment that popular games such as Counter-Strike and League of Legends were overlooked in favor of less popular games that lacked an established fanbase.

Asmongold questioned the individuals responsible for choosing the games, asking why they did not consider the most popular and well-established esports titles. He criticized the selection process, stating that it appeared out of touch with the esports community's preferences and needs. He remarked:

"Who makes these decisions? Like, I don't even understand these. It's so crazy.”

Asmongold criticizes the Olympics Esports Series game selection process

Asmongold and many in the gaming community expressed frustration and disappointment at the line-up of games available for the Olympics Esports Series.

For those unaware, the Olympic Esports Series 2023, a global virtual sports competition, has been announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in partnership with International Federations (IFs) and game publishers.

The line-up of games, however, left many disappointed. Speaking on the subject, Asmongold sarcastically stated that the organizers had conveniently overlooked some of the biggest titles in esports, such as Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, and League of Legends.

"Basically, the Olympics will now be played on Nintendo Wii. That's right. There's no Mortal Combat, there's no Counter-Strike, there's no League of Legends, there's nothing. It's Wii sports."

What are the games that will feature in the Olympics Esports Series?

Initially, nine sports were confirmed as featured games. Here is the list of virtual sports that are included in the Olympics Esports Series:

Archery (World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow),

Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS),

Chess (International Chess Federation, Chess.com),

Cycling (UCI, Zwift),

Dance (World DanceSport Federation, JustDance)

Motor sport (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Gran Turismo).

Sailing (World Sailing, Virtual Regatta),

Taekwondo (World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo)

Tennis (International Tennis Federation, Tennis Clash)

The Olympic Games @Olympics The



🏹 Archery

Baseball

♟️ Chess

Cycling

🕺 Dance

🏎️ Motor sport

Sailing

Tennis

🥋 Taekwondo The #OlympicEsportsSeries games lineup:🏹 ArcheryBaseball♟️ ChessCycling🕺 Dance🏎️ Motor sportSailingTennis🥋 Taekwondo 🎮 The #OlympicEsportsSeries games lineup: 🏹 Archery ⚾️ Baseball ♟️ Chess🚴 Cycling 🕺 Dance 🏎️ Motor sport⛵️ Sailing 🎾 Tennis🥋 Taekwondo

The decision to include virtual sports in the Olympics has been met with mixed reactions, with many having criticized the choice of games and the lack of input from the community in the selection process. Here are some of the reactions to the announcement:

Frankie @FrankieWard



Esports IFs are typically made up of business people who aren't involved in the gaming side of things and this shows. Maybe don't call it esports, but a virtual event. @Olympics These aren't established esports, with the exception of Gran Tourismo and to some extent, Just Dance.Esports IFs are typically made up of business people who aren't involved in the gaming side of things and this shows. Maybe don't call it esports, but a virtual event. @Olympics These aren't established esports, with the exception of Gran Tourismo and to some extent, Just Dance. Esports IFs are typically made up of business people who aren't involved in the gaming side of things and this shows. Maybe don't call it esports, but a virtual event.

Anthony/Couri @realcouri @Olympics Whats the point of having esports at the olympics of sports that already exist? The point should be to highlight excellence in established gaming scenes and allowing it to become accessible to more mainstream audiences @Olympics Whats the point of having esports at the olympics of sports that already exist? The point should be to highlight excellence in established gaming scenes and allowing it to become accessible to more mainstream audiences

Goldenboy @GoldenboyFTW



But consult individuals with experience in the space to help source out the games if you’re going to go down this route.



Make good decisions and show that you actually care and you might get more positive support for this. @Olympics Look my peeps. Love the passion. Keep that energy.But consult individuals with experience in the space to help source out the games if you’re going to go down this route.Make good decisions and show that you actually care and you might get more positive support for this. @Olympics Look my peeps. Love the passion. Keep that energy.But consult individuals with experience in the space to help source out the games if you’re going to go down this route.Make good decisions and show that you actually care and you might get more positive support for this.

Casper Due @casdueh @Olympics Another banger of a decision by random consultants with absolutely 0 insights to what Esports is. I thought IESF was living in their own private bubble of 20 people but this takes the prize @Olympics Another banger of a decision by random consultants with absolutely 0 insights to what Esports is. I thought IESF was living in their own private bubble of 20 people but this takes the prize

Dr Rushindra Sinha @RushindraSinha



I half expect them to tag this later and say ‘psyche’ but we all know the real joke is on us 🥲 @Olympics The fact that this is serious / intentional and NOT a troll has literally got me on the floor 🤣I half expect them to tag this later and say ‘psyche’ but we all know the real joke is on us 🥲 @Olympics The fact that this is serious / intentional and NOT a troll has literally got me on the floor 🤣 I half expect them to tag this later and say ‘psyche’ but we all know the real joke is on us 🥲

For the first time, the Olympic Esports Series 2023 will feature live, in-person finals, giving players a chance to compete in the Olympic Esports Finals 2023. The finals will take place at the Suntec Center in Singapore from June 22 to June 25, highlighting the upcoming Olympic Esports Week 2023.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes