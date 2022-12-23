Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at 43% off during Steam Winter Sale 2022

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the many games that has been included as part of the 2022 Steam Winter Sale. As it happens, the game can currently be obtained at a massive 43% discount.

This is a great deal because the game is definitely one of the best AAA titles that players can obtain on Steam during the sale. Part 2 of the remake is set to release on the PS5 somewhere between December 2023 and March 2024, so this is the perfect time to pick up the first part for those who want to get into the series. Apart from this, the prequel to the game, Crisis Core, is currently out on Steam.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the more expensive games, and a lot of eyebrows were raised when it was first made available on PC. Picking it up now is a smart decision because it may be difficult to obtain it at a similar discount in the near future.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade price comparison after discount during Steam Winter Sale 2022

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the few Sony games that have been made available for PC in the past few years. The game may not be as popular as other titles like God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn, but the Final Fantasy franchise has a dedicated fanbase that goes back many years. In fact, the original Final Fantasy VII game is part of gaming history with its many iconic moments, engaging narrative, and fan favorite characters like Tifa Lockhart.

The remake costs $70 without a discount. However, with the 43% discount during the sale, the price has been brought down by a significant margin. The discounted prices for the game in some of the major regions on Steam are as follows:

US Dollar: $39.89

Euro: €45.59

Pound: £39.89

Rupee: ₹2,735

There's no doubt that the game is much more affordable right now. However, with the prices down, players might be wondering for how long the discount will be available. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be on sale until January 5, 2023, when the Steam Winter Sale 2022 comes to an end. So players who may be waiting for their monthly salary or Christmas bonus to arrive don't have to hurry to buy the game.

Lastly, if fans are worried about whether the PC port of game is well-optimized, there are a few things that they need to be aware of. The cinematics for the game tend to lag at times since Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has a few issues with memory leaks.

However, apart from that, it runs quite smoothly and has an overwhelming number of positive reviews on Steam.

