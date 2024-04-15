"Getting owned left and right by every rapper" - HasanAbi rates Adin Ross as "F tier" figure, ranks xQc in the same category

On April 14, 2024, Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" appeared as a guest on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, during which he ranked several notable figures on a tier list. This list also included some popular Twitch and Kick streamers. At one point, the political commentator had to rank French-Canadian internet sensation Felix "xQc."

He chose to place the former Overwatch pro in the "F tier" and said:

"xQc - F tier. We had a falling-out."

A few moments later, controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross appeared on the list. HasanAbi ranked the Florida native in the same category as xQc. While throwing shade at Adin Ross, the Turkish-American personality said:

"Adin Ross - I mean, come on! F**king getting owned left and right by every rapper out there. Total F tier."

Expand Tweet

"He has the same kind of brain disease that I have" - HasanAbi goes on a rant against Elon Musk while rating prominent figures on a tier list

At the two-hour and 24-minute mark of the most recent episode of The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, HasanAbi had to rank Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on a tier list. Without hesitation, the Twitch star listed Elon Musk in the "F tier," calling him the "most thin-skinned person."

He elaborated:

"Elon Musk - F tier person overall. Major F. Major L. Genuinely sucks. I think he is, like, the most thin-skinned person on the planet. It's, like, just do normal billionaire s**t on a f**king island instead of tweeting all day. What the f**k is wrong with you? Like, he has the same kind of brain disease that I have where he just, like, can't shut the f**k up, and has to engage (with) people."

Timestamp: 02:24:20

HasanAbi continued his tirade against the 52-year-old, remarking:

"I genuinely don't understand it. Like, the richest guy... used to be the richest guy on the planet, and he's just, like, f**king become this, like, weird f**king internet guy for, you know - he loves getting celebrated for 9gag memes that he's posting. Ridiculous!"

When asked to rank himself in the list, the Just Chatting content creator said:

"Myself - I'm putting in 'AMAZING!' right there, next to my idol, Alex Jones."

Last year, on August 6, 2023, Adin Ross created his streamer tier list, which included himself, xQc, and Darren "IShowSpeed" in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) category. Meanwhile, he put HasanAbi in the "straight trash" category.