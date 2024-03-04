Ghost of Tsushima PC port announcement reportedly happening soon 

The Ghost of Tsushima PC port may soon be a reality, as per a Twitter/X post by user Shpeshal_Nick. After years of rumors, misdirections, and anticipation, PC players will finally be able to experience the amazing action-adventure title from Sucker Punch Productions, which is locked to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

A breakdown of the rumor, along with its implications, can be found below.

Ghost of Tsushima PC port may be announced on March 5, 2024

As mentioned in the Twitter/X post by King Gronk Nick (Shpeshal_Nick) of XboxEra, players across the globe may soon receive an official update regarding the rumored Ghost of Tsushima PC port soon. He goes on to clarify in a reply that the announcement is very likely to take place tomorrow, March 5, 2024, at an unspecified time.

The official release date for the title remains to be seen, however. It is hoped that the Ghost of Tsushima PC port will reach Steam and other PC platforms (such as GoG and the Epic Games Store) before October, 2024. It is expected to be released at full price at launch.

The release of Ghost of Tsushima on PC is part of PlayStation’s current plans to expand into the PC market, porting in what used to be exclusives to Sony consoles. With the immense success of these ports, the more recent, mainstream tiles such as God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are also expected to make their way soon - with Day 1 simultaneous releases being a serious consideration as well.

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game that was released in 2020 for the PlayStation 4. Developed by Sucker Punch Studios, players take control of protagonist Jin Sakai as they embark on a treacherous quest to defend Tsushima from the invading Mongols. The game received a port for Sony's latest console in 2021, and has since grown to be one of the best games on the PlayStation 5.