"Give that man a red card" - Fans go wild as IShowSpeed wipes out MrBeast during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

With just over 45 minutes of football being played at the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match, it took Darren "IShowSpeed" less than 100 seconds to go in for a tackle that completely wiped out the most popular individual YouTuber in the world, Jimmy "MrBeast."

Viewers in attendance and all over the internet were left aghast after the 18-year-old Speed fully committed with a two-footed tackle on the 25-year-old YouTuber. This was very reminiscent of his tackle on JJ "KSI" during last year's Charity Match. As expected, 60K viewers in the London Stadium, the home of the Hammers, alongside the millions watching it online, were quick to react to the tackle, with one X user stating,

"Give that man a red card"

Fans react to IShowSpeed's tackle on MrBeast

For the uninitiated, Charity Matches like UNICEF's Soccer Aid and the Sidemen Charity Match do not punish players for harsh tackles as the game is not played with a competitive mindset to win but to help charities and related organizations get some funding.

That being said, IShowSpeed has only been featured in two Sidemen Charity Matches, and both of these have seen the eccentric 18-year-old fully commit to a 'Brexit tackle.' The first tackle was on KSI, completely flattening DAZN's Cruiserweight champion, which the Nightmare took fairly well and even laughed it off.

Speed's latest challenge was not as brutal as his first tackle in last year's Charity Match. However, the internet was quick to share their thoughts on the incident. A number of users on X, formerly Twitter, saw the funnier side of the incident with many laughing at the tackle. One user even stated playing against Speed is the reason why KSI chose to "play as a goalkeeper."

While many of the users found it amusing, there were a few who were amused and concerned with the recklessness IShowSpeed exhibited during his two-footed tackle, with one fan asking "for a Red Card" whereas one fan defended the 18-year-old saying,

"Clean tackle tbf, a little aggressive though 😅"

At the halftime mark of the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match, the YouTube All-Stars were able to score and level the game at 2-2 moments after Simon "Miniminter" scored his first goal of the game. Tune into the Sidemen YouTube Channel to watch all the live action coming up from this year's highly anticipated Sidemen Charity Match.