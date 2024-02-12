"Go watch Arsenal, you ugly f**k" - IShowSpeed fires shots at KSI for supporting Kansas City Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LVIII

Coming from the UK, JJ "KSI" openly admits that he's not the most avid follower of American football. However, recent days have seen a shift in interest in the YouTuber. With Super Bowl LVIII happening last night, the YouTuber was genuinely excited about the event and even posted a picture of Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the eventual winner. He posted:

"GG PRIME MAHOMES DOES IT AGAIN. LET’S GO CHIEFS!!!!!!!!!!!! BACK TO BACK SUPERBOWLS!!!"

JJ is clearly excited about the Super Bowl (Image via X)

One streamer who wasn't particularly impressed by the post was Darren "IShowSpeed." For those familiar, they'll know that Darren has had a friendly rivalry with JJ and has previously exchanged banter online. Reacting to the Sidemen member's post, he wrote:

"Bro, go watch Arsenal you ugly f**k."

IShowSpeed trolls JJ following the latter's post on X (Image via X)

"LET’S GO CHIEFS!" - KSI claps back at IShowSpeed after the latter's troll-worthy reply

JJ swiftly took notice of the banter-worthy reply made by IShowSpeed. True to his character, the YouTuber promptly posted a witty response to Darren's comment. He attached a screenshot of Arsenal's latest match in the Premier League, where they triumphed 6-0 against West Ham United. He wrote:

"I DID AND IT WAS GREAT HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. LET’S GO CHIEFS!"

JJ responds after IShowSpeed tried trolling him on his post (Image via X)

For those wondering, JJ has been a boyhood fan of Arsenal, who are doing pretty well in the league presently. It appears that he has also adopted the Chiefs to be his team for the NFL. Arsenal and Chiefs are also linked with his hydration drinks company, Prime.

Prime Hydration, co-owned by YouTubers JJ and Logan Paul, is the official hydration sponsor for Arsenal Football Club. Additionally, they recently signed the NFL star Patrick Mahomes as one of their ambassadors:

Expand Tweet

Fans react to KSI and IShowSpeed's banter

As two of the biggest creators online, it's only natural that KSI and IShowSpeed garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the banter between the two (Image via X)

Speaking of KSI, the UK YouTuber recently returned to streaming after a gap of over ten years. However, JJ's first stream didn't quite go as planned, as he inadvertently leaked his IP, prompting him to end the stream earlier than he expected.