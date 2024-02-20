"Room full of Goats": Fans react as Kai Cenat celebrates winning Streamer of the Year with mimes, dancers and animals

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat decided to celebrate his two-year Streamer of the Year winning streak with quite a spectacle. In his latest livestream, the AMP member hired a professional band, mimes, dancers, and more. However, the thing that has caught the eyes of most of the viewers is that Kai had two baby goats in his room and was feeding them milk.

Quite possibly a pun on the Greatest of All Time meme, Kai Cenat's fans were amused with the chaotic display that unfolded on camera soon. Clips from the live stream have garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many memeing on the Twitch streamer. One fan shared a picture of what appears to be animal therapy featuring baby goats with the caption:

Kai Cenat goes viral for his unique way of bagging Streamer of the Year award two years in a row

The highly popular Twitch star is known for doing high-energy shenanigans to entertain his viewers. He started his streaming career in 2021 after transitioning from a mainly YouTube presence, where he has been doing comedy skits since high school.

Hailing from New York, Kai Cenat quickly climbed the ranks and bagged his first Streamer of the Year award in 2023. He was also recognized as the top streamer at last year's Streamy Awards, making him the undoubted champion. The "7 Days In Jail" stream from last year was another highlight of his career, involving several celebrities who joined the event.

The fact that he has continued his winning streak two years in a row is a testament to his highly successful content. Primarily a Just Chatting streamer, the 22-year-old's content is quite varied, frequently collaborating with fellow creators. On top of his Twitch streams, he also has a full-blown show with YouTube streamer IShowSpeed on Rumble called The Kai 'N Speed Show.

To celebrate winning the second Streamer of the Year Award at QTCinderella's event, Kai Cenat hired several performers to come and do their thing in his room. Notably, there was a mime, a random person sleeping on the floor, another person breaking down, a proper band playing in the background, and a couple of goats.

The scene naturally attracted a lot of attention from viewers who had several memes to share in the replies. Here are some more reactions from X.

Kai Cenat has also regularly collaborated with celebrities, with famous rappers and singers, including Nicki Minaj, coming to his live streams.