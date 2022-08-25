"God damn bro!" - Asmongold highly impressed after watching survival MMO Dune: Awakening's reveal at Gamescom 2022

With the teaser of Dune Awakening launched at Gamescom, Zack "Asmongold" decided to reveal his initial reactions to the announcement of the brand new MMO game.

The preview gave a first glance at the main character of the story, Paul Atreides, as he recounted the "fear is the mind-killer" credo while a huge sandworm gobbled up a spice harvester. The game is based on the Dune universe, created by iconic sci-fi author Frank Herbert.

While reacting to the teaser, the OTK co-owner was visibly excited to see that the game will be an MMO. Taken aback, he exclaimed:

"God damn bro!"

Asmongold visibly surprised at Dune Awakening's teaser

The Gamescom teaser didn't disclose any gameplay, however, but it did reveal the game's style. It is quite similar to the recently released Dune movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve, featuring Timothee Chamalet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, and more.

The two-minute-long teaser concluded with the title of the game being brought to light as well as presenting users with the option to wishlist it. However, it did not reveal a release date for the game.

Reacting to the game, Asmongold initially said:

"Dune? yeah...is it Dune?"

Upon seeing the sandworm, he further stated:

"Yeah, it's Dune! Yup!...This is really good!"

At this point, Zack was still not aware of the genre of the game it would be. He said:

"Looks very cool, looks super cool. I don't know what it's gonna be though."

(Timestamp: 6:49)

Upon learning that it was going to be a brand new addition to the world of MMO games, the 31-year-old was clearly impressed and was left amazed.

Although not much was discovered from the first look, visiting the game's Steam site reveals more details about the game's features. For example, the players will be able to discover the sand planet in search of spice and the aim will be to keep raiders and sandworms away from the harvester.

Fans react to the Dune Awakening's teaser

Fans, along with Asmongold, were equally impressed by the sight of the new addition to the world of MMO games. Considering that the streamer himself has made a career out of playing that genre, he was naturally pleased. Here are some of the comments that were left in the YouTube clip's comments section:

Fans react to the new teaser (Image via Asmongold Clips)

Funcom's site also welcomes fans to register for the game's beta; however, its release date has not been announced yet. This is the second Dune game that has been teased in recent times. Earlier this year, Shiro Games and Funcom announced that Dune: Spice Wars is in development.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan