“No pay-to-win” - Asmongold compares Path of Exile to Tower of Fantasy

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" hosted a Path of Exile broadcast on his alternative Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, on August 20.

Before commencing his adventure in the newly released Lake of Kalandra expansion, Asmongold discussed the multiplayer game's mechanics and compared it to Perfect World's recently released title, Tower of Fantasy.

Asmongold drew a parallel between the two games and elaborated on their nature by saying:

"So I know a lot of people might not really be familiar with Path of Exile. Path of Exile is like Tower of Fantasy if there were no anime girls, no b**b physics, and no pay-to-win. You just play the game."

Zack has regularly been streaming on his alternative Twitch channel and has played a variety of multiplayer games. Not too long ago, the World of Warcraft gamer dived into the mythical world of Tower of Fantasy and provided his initial impressions of the game.

According to him, the PvE (Player versus Environment) aspect of the game was "not really hard," before further adding that Perfect World's open-world title is a "pay-to-win gacha game."

Fast forward to August 20, the One True King (OTK) co-founder was looking forward to starting the new league introduced in the Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra.

Before playing, Asmongold compared Path of Exile to Tower of Fantasy. After claiming that both were comparable, with the exception of the latter title being a pay-to-win game, the Twitch sensation went on to say:

"I know it sounds crazy, but you will spend time in the game, and through the time that you spend in the game, you will obtain rewards that are proportional to the accomplishments that you accomplish inside of the game. Isn't that nuts?"

The Austin, Texas native read some fan replies from his Twitch chat viewers. He then claimed that he wanted to level up his Tower of Fantasy character:

"'Yeah, true. True, true, true,' I need to get my Tower of Fantasy character leveled up a bit more since I think, like, they brought out some new s**t today. But, I just... I don't... I'm going to play this (Path of Exile) s**t right now."

The YouTube comments section featured more than 290 fan reactions, with the majority expressing their liking for Path of Exile.

Others stated that the game is similar to South Korean MMORPG Black Desert Online (BDO):

Zack is a Path of Exile veteran, having streamed and played the Grinding Gear Games title for over 138.5 hours on Twitch. He currently has 3.2 million followers and averages more than 47k viewers per stream.

