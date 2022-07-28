Potential Genshin Impact rival Tower of Fantasy releases this August

The upcoming open world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy is widely regarded as a direct competitor to Genshin Impact. The style, design, and aesthetics of the game have a lot of similarities, and this has increased the hype for this new game amongst several Genshin Impact players as well.

As a result, a lot of players have been eagerly waiting for the release date of Tower of Fantasy. It seems that the wait has finally come to an end as the developers announced that the game will be available worldwide on August 10, 2022.

Upon release, the game will be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and on a variety of Android and iOS mobile devices. Players can pre-load the game and keep it ready on August 9, 2022.

Everything fans need to know regarding Tower of Fantasy, the upcoming competitor to Genshin Impact

Tower of Fantasy is set to be an open world MMORPG that will take place on a distant planet called Aida. On account of a lack of energy and resources, the inhabitants of Earth had to flee the planet and take shelter in the alien world.

The game is set to have an immersive environment filled with a variety of unique characters and really engaging combat. This is something that also exists within Genshin Impact as well, which is why this new game is considered to be a major competitor to HoYoverse's world-famous title.

Tower of Fantasy will be released on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT/8:00 pm EDT. However, in case players want, they can pre-load for the game on August 9, 2022.

The game will only be available to play on PC and Mobile. PC players can download it through Steam or the Epic Games Store. It will be available through either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store on mobile, depending on the platform.

Lastly, those who want some initial goodies can consider pre-registering for Tower of Fantasy as well. Previously, the developers announced that based on the number of people who end up pre-registering, a certain number of rewards will be provided once the game officially launches.

Apart from that, pre-registered players will also get priority once the servers go live on August 10, 2022. As of now, a total of three million players have already pre-registered, and all of them will receive 500 Dark Crystals, 5 Black Nucleus, 10 Caterpillar Fungus Noodles, and 1 Beauty Restore Voucher.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far