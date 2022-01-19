GodLike arrives in Dubai for PMGC 2021 Finals

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 starts this Friday, 21 January. In total, the 16 best teams worldwide will battle it out for the treasured trophy and gigantic prize pool.

The competition is played entirely online, but some teams have moved to specific regions to avoid lag issues. While six sides have already traveled to Singapore for the competition, three have set base in Dubai.

The invited team from India, GodLike Esports, has arrived in Dubai for the PMGC 2021. The confirmation came through different stories posted by the players on Instagram.

They have added Skylightz Gaming Saumraj to their roster as the sixth player. He had the most finishes at the recent BGIS Finals and was also the player who survived the most.

Neyoo was the MVP of the BGIS, while ZGod had the maximum revives.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Please welcome GodLike Esports as the final team to compete at the PMGC Grand Finals 2021 !



Join 1M LIVE WATCHING on Jan.21 for free OnePlus products



Watch youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…



#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC #NEXTTOGLORY Please welcome GodLike Esports as the final team to compete at the PMGC Grand Finals 2021Join 1M LIVE WATCHING on Jan.21 for free OnePlus productsWatch #PMGC 2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 👏Please welcome GodLike Esports as the final team to compete at the PMGC Grand Finals 2021🔥!🔥Join 1M LIVE WATCHING on Jan.21 for free OnePlus products▶️Watch #PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC #NEXTTOGLORY https://t.co/OUQJJs202s

GodLike roster for PMGC 2021 Finals

Jonathan - Jonathan Jude Amaral Neyoo - Suraj Nityanand Majumdar ClutchGod - Vivek Aabhad Horo ZGod - Abhishek Choudhary Ghatak - Abhijeet Andhare Saumraj - Saumya Raj

Three Turkish teams, S2G, 1907FB, and Next Ruya, as well as Navi, Stalwart, Furious, and 1907FB, have all traveled to Singapore, while GodLike, Alpha7, and Nigma Galaxy will compete from Dubai.

Due to PUBG Mobile's restriction in India and the lack of a rebranded version, the Indian team did not compete at the PMGC 2020. The last global tournament that any Indian team played was the PUBG Mobile World League in mid-2020.

The roster of GodLike played as TSM Entity back then and secured sixth place in both the league and finals. Jonathan was MVP for weeks 2 and 3 of the PMWL League stages.

GodLike Esports was ranked 4th in the BGIS 2021, but due to lack of documentation (mainly passport and vaccination) among the top three ranked teams (Skylightz, TSM, and XO), they were invited to the PMGC finals.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM !



Join 1M LIVE WATCHING on Jan.21 for free OnePlus products



Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…



#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC The map rotation for #PMGC 2021 Grand Finals is here! Can't wait to see how players create new miracles on classic mapsJoin 1M LIVE WATCHING on Jan.21 for free OnePlus productsWatch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube The map rotation for #PMGC2021 Grand Finals is here! Can't wait to see how players create new miracles on classic maps🔥!🔥Join 1M LIVE WATCHING on Jan.21 for free OnePlus products▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC https://t.co/FuAA46ZI7W

Also Read Article Continues below

The finals will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile official YouTube channel from 16.30 IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer