GodLike Stalwart, Nova Esports, and Fire Flux qualify for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals 

The second week of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 has ended. The top three teams from Group Green are advancing to the mega event's Grand Finals.

GodLike Stalwart from Mongolia topped the overall standings in the Group, stamping their authority with a flurry of top performances. The team secured three Chicken Dinners in total and ended up with 260 points and 109 eliminations. The side displayed marvelous gameplay towards the last two days, where they went all out with their aggressive playing style.

Qualified teams for PMGC Grand Finals

GodLike Stalwart Nova Esports Fire Flux

Nova Esports from China, who was one of the top contenders, lived up to their fans' expectations and finished second in Group Green. Although the team saw a slow start in the initial days of the tournament, the squad came alive on Day 4 and ended up securing the most frags in the Group: 133. Overall, the side collected 256 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners.

Qualified teams from Group Green for the next stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Turkish squad Fire Flux Esports was the surprise entrant in the top three, as no one expected them to perform with such great elegance and calm. The team toppled multiple top contenders and secured a Chicken Dinner in the closely contested final game of the day to book their Grand Finals ticket. Overall, the squad finished with 248 points and 126 frags.

The top eight teams from PMGC Group Green (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The sides who finished in the fourth to 11th spots were relegated to the Survival Stage of the tournament. These teams will join the fourth-11th placed squads from Group Red and Group Yellow to compete again for tickets to the Finals.

Among these squads, HHVP from Russia, who dominated the initial three days of the competition in Group Green, faltered on the final day and fell out of the top three. The team eventually ended up in the sixth spot and will now have to compete in the Survival Stage.

Thai teams Bacon Time and Vampire Esports performed really well in the tournament and lived up to fans' expectations. Both these squads remained in contention for the top three spots but fell slightly short of finishing in those positions. Bacon Time and Vampire Esports came fourth and fifth, respectively.

The bottom five teams in Group Green have been eliminated from PMGC (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The bottom five teams of the PMGC Group Green were eliminated from the competition. The Indonesian side Evos Reborn finished in the 13th spot and was dropped from the Global Championship. This came as a surprise to the community.

North American squad Pittsburgh Knights were the worst performers in the Group. The team folded under pressure and failed to get any sort of momentum going, ending the tournament with just 98 points.

Poll : 0 votes