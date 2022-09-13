GoldenEye 007 officially releasing on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass, along with online play 

The news that GoldenEye 007 faithfuls have been waiting for years has now finally been confirmed. Recreated for both Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch, the iconic game will arrive soon with various features, including online play.

Rumor mills have been churning for a while now, with a number of leaks in 2022 suggesting that a port was in the works. Despite fans clamoring for clarification, an official confirmation remained elusive, with the title not making any appearances during the events of Summer Game Fest 2022.

The much sought-after announcement is finally here and players are expectedly excited about it.

GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

The news was confirmed during the recently concluded Nintendo Direct stream and on Twitter by Rare. The "faithfully recreated" remaster of the 1997 Nintendo 64 classic will arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of Xbox Game Pass subscription services.

N64's GoldenEye 007 will also be coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack soon.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! https://t.co/pXNzpDW7Ud

Furthermore, Rare announced that the title now has achievements, with native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD, improved control options and a smoother framerate along with a split-screen local multiplayer.

This is excellent news for fans who want to experience the game in its glory 25 years after its original release.

Rare Ltd. @RareLtd 25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to @XboxGamePass 25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to @XboxGamePass. https://t.co/kpBlJKqFR9

Although not much was expected from the N64 title when it came out all those years back, it quickly defied such expectations and went on to set the stage for the FPS genre that marks a huge part of the gaming industry.

A documentary was released in the making of the game this year to mark the 25th anniversary and its indelible mark on the video game industry.

Ever since the playthrough of the canceled Xbox Live Arcade (XBLA) 2008 remaster (which was by Rare too) was streamed last year on YouTube, players have been eagerly waiting for a remaster to come in the near future. In January 2022, an achievement list for the game was spotted on the Xbox website, which further fuelled speculation.

Yet, GoldenEye 007 did not make an appearance at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase during the Summer Game Fest 2022 as many hoped it would. Jeff Grubb later mentioned that the title was in limbo because of the ongoing Russian aggression into Ukraine, and that the game faced an uncertain future.

L @JeffGrubb @darrenunger81 @JezCorden @Rand_al_Thor_19 Goldeneye is still in limbo because of the war. 1 v 100's team lead left Microsoft. I don't know what that means for the game. @darrenunger81 @JezCorden @Rand_al_Thor_19 Goldeneye is still in limbo because of the war. 1 v 100's team lead left Microsoft. I don't know what that means for the game.

But fans can finally rejoice as the official confirmation for GoldenEye 007 is finally here. Soon, players will be able to step into the shoes of one of the world's finest fictional spies and play a game that has defined its genre for years to come. One can only hope that Rare reveals the release date soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman