Fact Check: Is there a GoldenEye 007 remaster?

The official confirmation of the long-anticipated GoldenEye 007 remaster has remained elusive despite rumors suggesting that a remaster of the iconic game is in the works and that it is in a near-complete state. The 1997 Nintendo 64 title did not have many expectations to fulfil, but quickly went on to etch its name into the annals of video game history.

A steady dosage of rumors and leaks over the past several months has indicated that GoldenEye 007 remaster does indeed exist. Players have been clamoring for an acknowledgement from the developers, but to date, there has been naught that confirms the existence of the game.

It was hoped that the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2022 would be the perfect stage for such an announcement. Yet, Bond did not appear and GoldenEye 007 remaster still awaits official confirmation from Rare and Microsoft.

Recent reports further dampens the hope of stepping into the world of GoldenEye 007 remaster in the near future

The anticipation surrounding the title picked up steam after the full playthrough of the canceled Xbox Live Arcade (XBLA) remaster from 2008, by Rare, was streamed last year on YouTube. According to VGC, a near-final playable ROM image was also leaked online.

According to Rare, the conversion was reportedly finished, with most bugs having been removed and the developers needing only two more months. The XBLA remaster was canceled due to unsuccessful discussions between Nintendo, MGM, and Microsoft.

Earlier this year in January, TrueAchievements shared the achievement list for the the game that they spotted on the Xbox website. They further noted that the list was different from last year's remake and that Rare had made changes to several achievement names and added some new achievement art as well.

Known industry insider @Wario64 also shared the list of achievements that were viewable on Xbox's website along with a link for the same. Players were quick to assume that an announcement was imminent and that the Summer Game Fest, especially the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, was likely the venue for it.

But there was no word from the officials regarding the remastered title. Game journalist Jeff Grubb recently tweeted that the title is apparently in limbo due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. This would mean that players are staring at an uncertain future regarding the 007 title.

For many, this was the perfect year to announce GoldenEye 007 remaster, for 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the classic N64 title. Last month saw the release of a documentary on the making of the earlier game, titled GoldenEra, which tells "the incredible inside story of the creation and legacy of GoldenEye007, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year."

The official press statement about the documentary states:

"Goldeneye would set the stage for the FPS genre to dominate the gaming industry through the next 2 decades, ushering in a new era of gaming, brining a fully featured 3D FPS with complex AI, motion capture animations and narrative story telling to home consoles. All this from a film license game known for being horrible at the time."

Unless and until there is some official confirmation regarding the remaster, it lives merely in the hopes of countless players sustained by rumors and leaks. Thankfully, despite the lack of an announcement regarding GoldenEye 007, Bond will appear in Project 007 being developed by Io Interactive.

