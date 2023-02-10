"Gonna be hilarious": Fans react to the trailer for Erobb221 vs. NymN 1v1 showdown taking place tomorrow

Twitch streamers NymN and Erobb221 will go head-to-head in a 1v1 showdown tomorrow, February 10. Fans look forward to the matchups between these content creators across multiple games. Moreover, Lacari will be joining the stream as a commentator.

The last time a similar showdown was organized was back in 2021 when NymN got the win after beating Erobb221 in a final game of Super Smash Bros. With the 1v1 contest returning after two years, fans have been quite excited about the prospect of seeing them go at it once more.

With the trailer for the event being released, many people have made their feelings known. Here's how one Redditor on r/LivestreamFail reacted to the clip:

"Shi*s gonna be hilarious. Hope erobb quits streaming after this."

Who is the "best worst gamer" on Twitch? Tune in to watch NymN 1v1 Erobb221 tomorrow (February 10) to find out

Eric "Erobb221" is a popular Twitch streamer who joined the sporting organization TSM (Team SoloMid) back in 2022. With 428K followers on his channel, he has a loyal fanbase and has also seen an average concurrent viewership of over 5K in the last thirty days. For those unaware, he is also the brother of the famous League Of Legends streamer Tyler1 and started streaming almost eight years ago in 2015.

Nimrod "Nymn" is no pushover either, with more than 300K followers on Twitch. The variety streamer has also been making content for quite a long time, with TwitchTracker noting that his channel was created back in 2014. As the defending champion and organizer of this showdown event, it was he who announced that the contest will take place on February 10 and released a list of games that will be played by Erobb and Nymn.

As per his tweet, the titles where the streamers will go up against each other are as follows:

FIFA 23

Geoguesser

Minecraft

Creed VR

Assetto Corsa

We will compete in FIFA 23, Geoguessr, Assetto Corsa, Minecraft and Creed VR to find out who the best worst gamer on Twitch is. BE THERE!



RETWEETS = ATTENTION: THE NYMN VS. @EROBB221 1V1 WILL TAKE PLACE THIS FRIDAY, STARTING 5PM CET. COMMENTARY/HOST WILL BE @tk_lacari We will compete in FIFA 23, Geoguessr, Assetto Corsa, Minecraft and Creed VR to find out who the best worst gamer on Twitch is. BE THERE!RETWEETS = ATTENTION: THE NYMN VS. @EROBB221 1V1 WILL TAKE PLACE THIS FRIDAY, STARTING 5PM CET. COMMENTARY/HOST WILL BE @tk_lacari! We will compete in FIFA 23, Geoguessr, Assetto Corsa, Minecraft and Creed VR to find out who the best worst gamer on Twitch is. BE THERE!RETWEETS = 💋 https://t.co/UIBmulUWNd

There's a running joke in both of the streamers' communities that they are not very good at video games in general. This explains why the showdown was described as a way to determine who the "best worst gamer" on Twitch is.

Fans and supporters of both streamers appear to be quite excited about the event. With different games included in the matchup, this showdown is sure to be a massive hit. Here are some reactions to the 1v1 from various online sources:

The loser of the contest apparently has to build a shed, and many are convinced that it will be Eric who "takes the L." Only time will tell whether NymN can defend his title.

