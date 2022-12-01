NymN's New Year Show 2022: Date, livestream link, categories, and more

Twitch star and online gaming personality NymN announced the return of the New Year Show 2022. NymN's New Year Show, or as it is abbreviated, "NNYS," is an annual award ceremony celebrating the "best," "funniest," and "most epic" moments recorded on Twitch over the past 12 months or so.

Voting for the nominees is presently open. Members of the streaming community can select their moments and assign them to 23 categories.

Additionally, NymN announced on stream that he has also set up a separate Twitter account for the event, which will provide updates regarding the show. The results of the previous edition of NNYS went live on December 30, 2021.

How and when can users nominate for the NymN's New Year Show 2022?

Users can nominate their moments or select clips from other streams to nominate on the nomination page of the website. Readers should note that users must connect their Twitch account to the website to nominate the desired moment.

The nomination phase started yesterday and will remain open until December 11, 2022. Fans can also upvote other nominations.

When can fans vote for the moments?

The nomination phase, which falls on December 11, will be quickly followed by the voting phase. Fans can start voting for their desired moments on or after December 14. The voting will continue for the next four days (December 18).

The community will have a majority say in voting decisions. However, the website also specifies that a jury will be appointed for additional votes. A 70-30 split in voting rights has been announced:

"The winners will be decided through a popular vote and a jury vote, worth 70 and 30 percent of the vote respectively."

For those wondering, the jury will consist of a group of streamers who belong to or represent different categories of Twitch:

"The jury will consist of representatives from various major communities on Twitch."

When do the results go live?

Similar to last year's schedule, the results of NymN's New Year Show 2022 will be announced on December 30. The website states:

"The winners will be announced during the big show on December 30th. Filled with awards, compilations, throwbacks and guest appearances it will surely be a night to remember."

What are the categories?

According to the official NymN's New Year Show 2022 website, there will be 23 designated awards. The categories are:

1) Best PogChamp moment

2) Best DansGame moment

3) Best unlucky moment

4) Best funny moment

5) Best wholesome moment

6) Best awkward moment

7) Best rage moment

8) Best scary moment

9) Best fail

10) Best timing

11) Best community appearance (dono, streamsnipe, etc)

12) Best Sexy Moment

13) Best Gaming Play

14) Best gaming achievement

15) Best creative moment

16) Best Big Brain Moment

17) Best Twitch song

18) Best fan art

19) Best fan video

20) Best fan game

21) Best event/show on Twitch

22) Best up-and-coming streamer

23) Clip of the year

Are the VODs of the previous shows available?

The VODs of the previous three editions (2019-2021) can also be found on YouTube:

Viewers can catch NymN's New Year Show 2022 live and for free on NymN's official Twitch channel, twitch.tv/NymN.

