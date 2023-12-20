"Good for him" - Dream garners praise for his response to grooming allegations, feud with Nicolas Cantu, and other controversies

Last night, on December 20, 2023, Dream released a video called “The Truth” on his YouTube channel. In it, he discussed a wide assortment of allegations, from grooming, his speedrun cheating scandal, Manatreed, and much more. While the video naturally had its detractors, many came out across social media to praise the Minecraft content creator for how he handled these and brought proof of his innocence.

While not everyone agrees with the proof the content creator is offering in the video, many more were appreciative of the work and effort to try and dispel some of the controversies that surrounded the popular Minecraft player.

Dream praised for his detailed video about a variety of accusations

In Dream's recent video, he covered a wide assortment of drama surrounding himself, such as the grooming allegations. Moreover, the content creator covered his speedrunning allegations, his feud with Gumball, Doxing, and much more. In many of these situations, he offered up proof as to why he had not done these things.

He also covered his feud with MoistCr1TiKaL, who accused him of posting thirst traps for his younger audience. In this case, it was people reposting stuff he spammed to other social media and changing the context. From this to his feud with Nicholas Cantu, quite a few topics were discussed in the video across 26 chapters.

Many on social media praised the work he did in the video. Some netizens stated that it’s going to be obvious who actually watched the video and who didn’t based on how they reply on social media.

Keemstar even showed up, saying it was the “best Response possible,” and showed the video he made back in 2021. In the original video, he discussed the grooming allegations from two years ago, where he said Dream had done nothing wrong in the first place. Other content creators wish people would watch the video with an open mind instead of going into it from a negative space.

Unfortunately, not everyone is being quite so positive about the video in question. Quite a few people continue to insist that the video means nothing or that the proof isn’t legitimate. These people have been quite vocal since “The Truth” dropped.

The account that originally showed the Snapchat content, the Burner account, also made a response to Dream’s video. In the tweets, they state that either their source lied to them or the source in the Minecraft content creator’s video is lying. According to the burner account, that person deceived many people with their claims.

Now that Dream’s video is live, it’s been seen by nearly 2M people. It’s unclear where the drama and allegations will go from here, but the content creator has said his piece on a variety of topics in the above video.