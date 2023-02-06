"Got to be socially aware here!" - Ludwig calls out viewers who make fun of people's appearances

On February 5, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig went live on his channel from Japan. He spent the first half of the broadcast reacting to popular videos and noticed some viewers making fun of the appearances of the people in the videos he was reacting to.

Ludwig immediately addressed the audience, stating that they should keep their opinions to themselves. He said:

"You just, you keep it to yourself! Got to be socially aware here! All right?"

"Use the opportunity to learn. Let's grow together" - Ludwig responds to viewers who seemingly make fun of people's appearances

Ludwig was watching a video titled Gen-Z Singles Reject Each Other on the Button by Cut when he noticed some fans making comments about one of the contestants in the video.

He paused the video and addressed the community, saying:

"Okay, I was waiting for it. (a viewer's name), you stupid son of a b***h! Don't just say forehead in all caps! Like, who are you as a human right now? You watched this, and you thought like, everybody else thought that maybe that specific hairstyle presents the forehead in a way, that's like, a little bit aggressive. But as a human, you have to realize that and go, 'Forehead!'"

The Mogul Money Live host stated that viewers needed to keep some of their thoughts to themselves:

"Hey, it's okay to be cringe here. I'm just worried if you keep expressing your cringe-ness here, you're going to do it in the real world. Okay? So, use the opportunity to learn. All right? Let's grow together here. Okay?"

Timestamp: 01:06:10

Ludwig described the "different levels" of understanding the situation, the first two of which were:

"You also got to know. Here, think this. Level one is forehead. Level two is, 'Oh my gosh, I think that maybe her forehead looks large, so that's probably an insecurity point for her because children don't have a filter. She's probably suffered a lot of attacks on her forehead size throughout the years, and she is just probably trying to own that and move past that.'"

The conversation on the topic concluded with the content creator adding:

"So then level three is, 'I will bring it up to be nice so that she can progress through life without any more of that suffering because I'm an adult now."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Ludwig calling out viewers live on stream was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 114 community members weighing in. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Ludwig is a prominent internet personality who started his online career on Twitch. He switched platforms to YouTube Gaming in 2021, and his primary channel has over four million subscribers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes