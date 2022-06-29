Gotham Knights latest character trailer showcase Robin and his many abilities

It is hard to imagine a game set in Gotham City without the iconic Caped Crusader, but that is exactly what Gotham Knights is bringing to the table with four playable protagonists from the Bat Family. The developers have been busy sharing character trailers featuring each of them and the latest showcased Robin in all his glory.

Gotham Knights is an action RPG developed by WB Games Montreal which will feature the DC superheroes, who have been given the task of restoring order and justice to the iconic city. The primary antagonist of the title is set to be the secret criminal society known as the Court of Owls and their assassins called Talons.

In Gotham Knights, Robin is set to step out of the shadows of Batman

In the recently released character trailer, players get to see Robin's different move-sets and powers in action. Although he acknowledges it is hard to imagine a Robin without Batman, the character can be seen motivating himself to step up to the occasion.

An official description of him on the game's website describes him as the smartest, albeit the youngest in the Bat Family, while also being a master at deductive reasoning. He truly believes in Batman's cause and has been motivated by his mentor to save and protect Gotham City at any cost. The description reads as:

"An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in the art of stealth, Tim also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences, all of which sets the stage for him to accomplish any mission."

The clip showcases a robbery happening at the Gotham City National Bank as Robin prepares to step in. The fight showcased the character's athletic prowess, efficiency with the staff, and various attack moves and combinations he uses to take down enemies.

The trailer also featured Robin utilizing "teleportation tech from the Justice League satellite" to allow him to "zap short distances in a fight." It also seems that Robin has utilities to create decoys, daze, and neutralize enemies. It will be interesting to see how powerful he truly is in the game and how he plays out with other playable characters.

While Gotham Knights can be played solo, two players can also engage in a cooperative multiplayer mode. Each of the four available characters, namely Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl, has their own unique style of play and accompanying abilities. The developers assured players that the Gotham City featured in the title is bigger than any other video game adaptation seen before.

Furthermore, players will have the option to use the Batcycle to traverse the expansive city. The base of operation is going to be the Belfry, where players can prepare for their missions. Gotham Knights is set to be released later this year on October 25. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

