Gotham Knights November 3 patch official notes: Improved framerate stability, dynamic resolution, Crash fixes, and more

Gotham Knights is getting a new patch update today November 3, 2022, which will further look to improve the stability of the game across all the major platforms.

Both console and PC versions of the game will be receiving a significant number of changes this time around, as WB games look to focus on dealing with the myriad of performance issues that the players have been facing in the game since day one.

Gotham Knights did not have the most favorable of releases as the reception from the community was quite mixed.

Hello Knights! A new patch is now LIVE with more fixes for stability and issues that have been found on consoles versions - a PC patch will be coming early next week.

While players appreciated certain aspects of the game, the experience was dampened quotes significantly and will all the system errors, game crashes, and other severe performance issues.

Hence, it’s quite good to know for fans that the developers are still working on a fix to change some of the major issues that Gotham Knights is still facing. With the November 3 patch, WB Games will look to improve the framerates on both PC and console, introduce dynamic resolution, and implement several crash fixes, along with co-op connection stability.

Gotham Knights fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up WB Game’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Gotham Knights November 3 patch official notes

1) Console

This patch fixes a number of stability issues that have been found since launch.

Blackgate:

Flickering textures while on the bike and paused in front of the gate, will no longer happen.

General:

When dropping down from a ledge/beam, you will no longer jump forward.

Invincible enemies playing a "meditating" animation will no longer appear in crimes.

Stability:

General stability issue with destructible objects has been fixed.

Some general crashes throughout the title will no longer occur.

Crashes specifically tied to mod/fusing has been fixed.

2) PC

General:

Invincible enemies playing a "meditating" animation will no longer appear in crimes.

Various UI issue fixes.

Fixed issues caused by graphical settings not being applied properly.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed various Keyboard/Mouse specific input issues.

Co-op:

Fixed an issue that was preventing being able to join friends through invites.

Stability:

Various crash fixes throughout the title, most notably during the S.T.A.R. Labs "free the scientists" fight and the Harley Quinn Hospital Boss Fight.

Fixed an AMD specific crash related to shadows.

Known Issues:

There may be some compatibility issues with Nvidia Ansel that we are still investigating for this patch

