How to interrogate enemies in Gotham Knights

Apart from completing the main story and quest, there are indeed a lot of other things that you will be able to do in Gotham Knights.

Side missions, time trials, and puzzles are some of the best ways to gain more XP and find crafting materials. Interrogating street thugs lurking around Gotham City provides you with more intel and information on what the factions are up to as you look to uncover their plans to take over Gotham.

There are a fair number of boss battles in Gotham Knights. However, you will be required to gather intel to unlock these enemies, and the best way to do so is through interrogations.

Interrogating a street thug is not that hard to pull off in the game once you get the hang of it. All four playable characters have their own methods of interrogation that you will be able to tap into as the narrative progresses.

Today’s guide will talk about how you can easily interrogate enemies in Gotham Knights.

Interrogating enemies in Gotham Knights

There are a lot of street thugs that you can interrogate as you traverse through the streets of Gotham. Here's how you can interrogate enemies in Gotham Knights:

Sneak up behind the enemy that you wish to interrogate and then scan them using the AR. To activate the scan, you will need to press the X key on your PC or the down button of the D-pad if you are on the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X/S.

Scanning is important as it will let your character identify the enemy and get more inside intel on them. Hence, before taking them out, it's key that you have as much information on them as possible. After the AR scan, the enemy that has the question mark on their head will be the one with the intel that you are looking for.

After scanning the group of thugs, you will then need to take out all the enemies except the one with the question mark. You can avoid this enemy and just clear out the rest of the goons.

When the enemy with the intel is the last one standing, you will be required to grab him and interrogate him, making him spill all the information he has. To interrogate the enemy, you will need to press and hold the Tab key to grab and the Q key to start the questioning process on PC. Press R2 to grab and Triangle to interrogate on the PlayStation and RT to grab and Y to interrogate on the Xbox.

Once the interrogation process is complete, you will get additional information on the faction to which that particular enemy belongs. Interrogations add a little more variety to how one can approach an encounter in Gotham Knights.

It’s important to note here that a stunned enemy can also be grabbed and interrogated in Gotham Knights, making the process significantly easier as well. Moreover, characters like Batgirl and Robin are often considered to be the best for the job as they have a lot of stealth abilities in their movesets, making the scanning process significantly easier.

