“You did the same thing” - Grace Van Dien yells at Sykkuno and Valkyrae for being late

Grace “BlueFille” went on a comical rant at Thomas “Sykkuno” and Rachell “Valkyrae” for being late to their stream. Recently featured in the much-awaited Stranger Things Season 4, Grace was back streaming with fellow streamers.

However, at the beginning of the stream, she was displeased at the lack of punctuality from her peers.

Speaking to the stream, an animated Grace revealed that she was four minutes early but observed that most participants, including Tarik, were late to join their Discord server. Upon seeing Sykkuno joining in on the banter, Grace yelled:

“You did the same thing!”

Grace Van Dien calls out Sykkuno and co for their lack of punctuality

Grace, or BlueFille, as she goes by, was in no mood to leave out the members who were late to their scheduled stream. Speaking to Valkyrae, she revealed that she had been waiting in the lobby for nine minutes.

Although the latter initially thought that Grace was early, she later tried to explain her unpunctuality by saying:

"Listen, I've been here; I was just waiting for everyone else. Weren't you last Tarik? You were literally last. I was watching the Discord."

BlueFille quickly pounced on Valkyrae’s words and responded:

"So Rae, you joined the Discord but stayed deaf until everyone was here. You don't wanna talk to me?"

(Timestamp: 33:51)

Sykkuno thought it would be a good idea to pile on the criticism on Valkyrae by saying:

"Yeah, it's weird, but Rae does that."

Grace then called him out:

"Sykkuno, you did the same thing!"

The 31-year-old streamer responded by saying:

"I didn't say I don't do it. I just said Rae does do (that). I didn't say I didn't do it. Actually, I learned it from Rae."

Rachell explained that the real reason she was late was that she always started her stream at the scheduled time, which caused her to join Discord late.

Fan reactions

Fans were left in an amused state at the commotion caused due to the group joining late. Thomas and Rachell are known for their constant bickering, which was no different here.

Below are some comments made under the YouTube post:

Fans react to the entire drama (Image via OTK POG)

Despite having filming schedules, Grace Van Dien makes time for her Twitch channel, which presently has over 252K followers. She mostly plays Valorant with other streamers.

