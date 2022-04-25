Gran Turismo 7 update 1.13: New cars, 24 hours Spa-Francorchamps, and more

Polyphony Digital's attempt to improve Gran Turismo 7 continues with another patch that adds and tweaks different features. Among the new things coming to the game, players will be able to try new cars and tracks. Along with the additions, there are also changes, including some eagerly requested ones. Since its controversial debut, PlayStation's latest car-racing exclusive has been working on a relatively positive path.

Gran Turismo 7 has been in the making for a long time, with the game being released earlier in 2022. While the quality of the game is decent, there has been no shortage of controversies with it. The main point of criticism has come from the presence of microtransactions followed by an immediate patch that nerfed rewards from races. It was an indirect attempt to bait players into spending more, but the developers have done a good job with the updates since then.

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.13 brings new cars and tracks along with some much-requested tweaks

What's a racing game without its cars! Gran Turismo 7 boasts a massive collection of cars that has expanded more due to the latest patch. Three new cars are available to be purchased by the players:

Subaru BRZ GT300 '21 (purchasable at Brand Central)

Subaru BRZ S '21 (purchasable at Brand Central)

Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) '91 (purchasable from 26 April at the Used Cars dealership)

However, having cars isn't the only thing, as players will need tracks to race them on. Update 1.13 also brings tracks in the form of three new world circuits:

European Sunday Cup 500

Japanese Clubman Cup 550

World Touring Car 800

What looks to be a unique addition is the brand new Spa-Francorchamps 24h layout. In real-life, the mode offers 24 hours of continuous racing that tests the very ability of the racers. It remains to be seen how it will be adapted for Gran Turismo 7.

New additions aren't the only things being made part of the patch, as there are Quality of Life improvements. A beneficial change will be the "new" tag that will be kept for new cars to be bought from the used car dealership. The Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) '91 will also be available to buy as a "hot" car from the same location.

In the update, there are visual changes to timed races and garage displays. The AI driving in specific maps has also been adjusted to make things competitive for the players.

The Sport mode will undergo some significant changes and a brand new Race Details screen. Entering races also gets easier as some can now be done with used and rented cars.

Some of the cars have also received fixes:

Honda Fit Hybrid '14: the car's body color would not be applied to some parts on the underside

Jeep Willys MB '45: the interior paint would not be applied when set

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition (FK8) '20: the decal graphic would become distorted when the decal was added from [Custom Parts] > [Front] > [Type A] in the livery editor

Ferrari 458 Italia '09: the number decal would appear distorted when added to a car with a wide-body modification.

Car settings have also received changes:

Fixed an issue wherein the name of a Settings Sheet would disappear

Fixed a Performance Points (PP) issue that would occur due to a Power Restrictor adjustment

Fixed an issue wherein Performance Points (PP) would not be added correctly if certain settings or operations were performed (the Performance Points may not calculate correctly in certain conditions such as if high-grip tires are added to some cars)

There's even more to this as both the controller and steering wheel have been tweaked to make them more efficient. The livery editor has also received a proper update, and it remains to be seen what the reception of Gran Turismo 7 will be for the latest update.

Edited by R. Elahi